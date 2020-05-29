New Parking Fees And Fines

By Ronald Hanna for Island Eye News

City Council met today at 1:00 p.m. to hold second reading on Ordinance 2020-02 to increase the daily parking fee at the Municipal Parking Lots located on Pavilion Drive to $15 Saturday, Sunday and legal holidays and increase the hourly fee for on-street parking on Ocean Boulevard between 10th and 14th Avenues to $2.50. The daily parking fee at the Municipal Parking lots will continue to be $10.00 Monday through Friday.

The ordinance also doubles the parking fines for parking related violations. New penalties are as follows:

Paid parking or kiosk violations – $50 fine

Loading zone regulations – $200.00 fine

Any other parking violation – $100.00 fine

These changes will go into effect on Saturday, May 30, 2020.