New Officers

By Pamela Marsh for The Island Eye News

Left to right: Past Commodore Pamela Marsh, Commodore John Harris, Vice Commodore Jim Bunting and Rear Commodore Larry Schneider. Not pictured: Treasurer Jan Rubin and Secretary Rick Bradley.

The Wild Dunes Yacht Club conducted its annual change of command Sept. 12 at the Sewee Preserve in Mount Pleasant. The 2020-21 fleet officers are: John Harris, commodore; Jim Bunting, vice commodore; Larry Schneider, rear commodore; Pamela Marsh, past commodore; Jan Rubin, treasurer; and Rick Bradley, membership/secretary.

The mission of the Wild Dunes Yacht Club is to promote and encourage boating in all its forms and to promote the skills of seamanship and navigation.

At the change of command, members enjoyed racing radio controlled sailboats on the lake at the Sewee Preserve.

Recent educational sessions have included presentations by the U. S. Coast Guard, Charleston Sector; College of Charleston Biology Professor Dr. Phil Dustan; and Mark Caldwell of the U. S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Boating enthusiasts enjoy cruises on the Intracoastal Waterway to Georgetown, Myrtle Beach, Beaufort, Hilton Head and Bohicket Marina. The Yacht Club also organizes local day trips on the rivers, kayaking on Morgan Creek , raft-ups on Dewees Creek and multiple socials. Recent community service projects have included participating in the beach sweep on the Isle of Palms and providing provisions for hurricane devastated Caribbean Islands.

To contact Wild Dunes Yacht Club regarding membership, email WildDunesYachtClub @outlook.com.