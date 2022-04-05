New Isle Of Palms Fire Chief Takes Team-oriented Approach

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

IOP Fire Chief Craig Olivererius

The new Isle of Palms fire chief would like to set some goals, develop a strategic plan and get involved with the community. First, though, he wants to get to know the men and women who will be serving the island under his command. Craig Oliverius took the reins of the IOP Fire Department on March 29, and a day later, he worked the first of three 24-hour shifts, giving him the opportunity to interact with almost all of his 33 employees. “It gives me an idea of what, how and why we’re doing things,” Oliverius said. “People are our No. 1 resource. I’ll get to spend some time with them and get to know who they are. The great thing about the fire service is that it is so team-oriented, and we have a lot of incredible people to build that team around.” Oliverius, now 50, was a volunteer firefighter on Sullivan’s Island and spent 20 years with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department before crossing the IOP Connec tor. One of his first jobs, though, was as a kindergarten and fourth grade teacher in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, where he gained some valuable experience that proved helpful when he moved on to his firefighting career. “I learned how to deal with a lot of dynamic situations. There’s no book or manual in teaching, and it’s the same in the fire service,” Oliverius explained. “You think on your feet and learn to be a good listener. A lot of that translates.” “You’re always on stage as a teacher or as a firefighter,” Oliverius added. Born in California and raised in Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee, Oliverius earned his undergraduate degree and master’s at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, as well as a master’s in public affairs from the University of Missouri. After teaching for three years, he worked at the North Carolina Aquarium in Manteo, then moved to the Lowcountry, where he met his future wife while visiting friends in Mount Pleasant. The Sullivan’s Island Fire Department sponsored Oliverius to attend the South Carolina Fire Academy in Columbia. He said he paid his own way to the Academy because he wasn’t sure where he would work after he graduated. That turned out to be Mount Pleasant, where he was hired in December 2002. During nearly two decades there, he worked his way up from firefighter to apparatus opera tor, engineer, captain, battalion chief, deputy chief for administration and, finally, deputy chief of operations. In 2007, Oliverius completed paramedic school and became the department’s first battalion chief with that certification. Oliverius pointed out that in addition to fighting building and vehicle fires, the IOP Fire Department responds to medical emergencies and water rescues and is responsible for code enforcement, education and dealing with hazardous materials. He wants his department to focus on getting involved in the community as well, hosting visits from schoolchildren to the two fire stations and teaching CPR to local residents. “There’s a lot of opportunity there,” Oliverius commented. “The Fire Department is the linchpin of the community. A healthy Fire Department is proactive and progressive. We want to be part of any large city-sponsored event.” Oliverius noted that his goals as Isle of Palms fire chief will be based on the feedback he receives from firefighters and the city’s administration, elected officials and department heads. He said he hopes to develop a strategic plan, a first for the Department, by the end of this year.

Oliverius and his wife, Allison and 14-year old daughter Eliza, live in Mount Pleasant.