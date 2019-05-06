New Isle Of Palms Chief Of Police Appointed

By Desiree Fragoso for Island Eye News

The City of Isle of Palms is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Cornett as the new Chief of Police. Chief Cornett’s first day of work will be Monday, June 3rd.

Kevin Cornett started his law enforcement career in the City of Columbia as a Police Officer in 2005 rising through the ranks prior to becoming the Chief of Police in Springdale in 2012. Kevin graduated from the FBI National Academy with the 270th session and has received numerous awards throughout his career, most notably, the 40 under 40 Award from the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the 2018 Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) Agency of the Year.

Chief Cornett has a master’s degree in Criminal Justice with a focus on Leadership and Management.

“We are excited to welcome Kevin to the City family and look forward to seeing the department flourish under his leadership”, said Mayor Carroll.

The City will coordinate several “Meet & Greets” for the community to meet Chief Cornett and talk about his vision for the Isle of Palms Police Department.