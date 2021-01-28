New Flood Insurance Rate Maps Now In Effect

By Meghan Daniel for The Island Eye News

After years in the making, a new flood insurance rate map went into effect Jan. 29, affecting all of Charleston County.

According to a Charleston County news release from Aug. 5, 2020, the new flood maps were “produced through a partnership between Charleston County government, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.” They will impact the “requirement and cost for flood insurance for some Charleston County residents” as well as “base flood elevation requirements on new construction homes and businesses.”

Flood maps are revised periodically, based on changing environmental and development-related conditions. The new flood maps are expected to downgrade many properties from high-risk coastal zones (V, VE) to moderate-low or highrisk zones (A, X). The changes could mean lower flood insurance premiums for some homeowners, since FEMA’s flood maps serve as the basis for the National Flood Insurance Program’s regulations and flood insurance requirements.

Property owners are advised to contact their insurance companies regarding inquiries about lower rates.

However, Kiawah Island Building Official Bruce Spicher pointed out at the town’s Jan. 5 Council meeting that reduced base flood elevations will be “beneficial for insurance premiums but [have] created adverse effects when we start looking at how we design homes.” Decreased base flood elevation requirements will allow new construction to utilize lowered minimum building heights, which will consequently affect “roof height elevations and our ability to be able to park under homes,” Spicher explained.

Kiawah Island Planning Director John Taylor said the town is in the process of reviewing Ordinance 2020-14, which would “essentially redefine how we interpret building height by including a new definition [and] will align existing base flood elevation with a new term: base building height elevation.” This ordinance, he said, is a result of concerns brought to the attention of the town by design teams, architects and contractors and will be presented at the Council’s February meeting during a public hearing.

“On average, most properties within the town will see either no change in their base flood elevation or a small reduction (1 to 2 feet) in the BFE,” said Seabrook Island Town Administrator Joe Cronin. “A few properties will see a larger decrease in BFE (3 to 5 feet). Some will change from the VE to AE zones or vice versa, and a handful of properties on higher ground will be removed from the special flood hazard area entirely.”

Residents have been “very responsive” to efforts on the town’s behalf over the past three years to inform the public about the new flood maps and the majority have indicated eagerness for the new maps to go into effect, Cronin said.

Sullivan’s Island has responded to the new flood maps by ratifying an amendment to the town’s existing building ordinance. Ordinance 2021-01 amends the town’s building code in support of flood plain management regulations.

Isle of Palms passed an ordinance in 2018 in light of the preliminary maps that were released by FEMA that a document published by the city at the time called “more conservative [than FEMA’s zoning determinations] with respect to the risk of catastrophic damages.” The same document described the preliminary FEMA maps to be “in alarming contrast with the current maps” and explained the necessity of the ordinance as follows: “Without this ordinance amendment, over time, the city’s resilience to flood losses may be compromised. Some areas on the Isle of Palms which are identified in the preliminary (new) flood maps are not in a flood zone at all, meaning properties would not be required to have flood insurance and new homes could be built at grade.”

This ordinance set a minimum standard elevation requirement at 14 feet, or base flood elevation – whichever is higher – for both new construction and homes undergoing substantial improvement, defined as work having a value of more than 50% of the value of the existing home.

As the maps go into effect at the state level, each Charleston County municipality will review and adopt them into their code of ordinances. FEMA offers a flood map service on its website that allows property owners to search for their zoning designation using an address, place or latitude/longitude coordinates.