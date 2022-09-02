New Fitness Facility In Mount Pleasant

Staff Report for Island Eye News

D1 Training, a leading fitness concept utilizing the five core tenets of athleticbased training, recently opened a new location in Mount Pleasant at 1220 Ben Sawyer Blvd. The group fitness facility employs a sportsscience backed training regimen led by certified trainers to help people of all ages achieve their sport and fitness goals. Kristen and Joe Virgilio will join a roster of impressive existing franchisees and owners, some of which include professional athletes such as Super Bowl MVP Von Miller, Tim Tebow and Michael Oher. Before launching Mount Pleasant’s D1 Training, Kristen worked in business development and marketing for several companies on the East Coast. Joe has worked as an executive in the medical industry with several multinational companies. They have both had the desire to invest in their community where they have lived and raised their two teenage sons for almost 20 years. Growing up, their families owned several businesses that fostered innumerable meaningful relationships in their home towns. Interested in creating a business that would have similar results, the couple did research and landed on D1 Training. The brand’s model and how it could help their kids and the area residents aligned exactly with what they were looking for. The family signed a multi-unit deal and is ready to launch their first location in Mount Pleasant and will open their second in the Charleston area in the coming years. “We were attracted to D1 Training because of its core values and quality training services it provided to kids,” Kristen said. “They put an emphasis on serving the community and have an impressive training regime for all age groups looking to develop physically. It is important to learn the proper way to train to prevent injury, and D1 will provide that opportunity to the Greater Charleston area.” D1 MountPleasant offers four age-based programs including Rookie (ages 7-11), Developmental (ages 12-14), Prep (ages 15-18) and D1 Adult. Each fitness program is based on the five athletic-based tenets: dynamic warm-up, performance, strength program, core and conditioning, and cool down. Outside of group workouts, D1 Training offers one-on-one training with world-class coaches. The goal is simple: to continue to train athletes who are dedicated to their sport or their fitness goals, regardless of age or athletic background. “The Virgilios are the ideal candidate to bring the D1 Training experience to Mount Pleasant” said the brand’s Chief Operating Officer, Dan Murphy. “We’re thrilled to welcome them to the D1 family and are confident in their ability to show the Mount Pleasant area what they’ve been missing out on. D1 is a one-ofa-kind fitness experience that’s built around the individual and meant to help people meet their appropriate edge. Our strong network of franchisees embodies our core values to bring the D1 Training vision to life, and we know the Virgilios will do just that in Mount Pleasant and its surrounding communities.”

For more information on D1 Training and franchise opportunities, please visit d1training.com/east-cooper, or call (843) 632-5233.