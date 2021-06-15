New Edition Of SiP Magazine Is Available Now

By Jennifer Tuohy, Island Eye News Contributing Editor

The seventh annual edition of SiP Magazine explores the islands’ people, places and history. (Cover Photo by Michael Bennet).



Packed with stories about your friends, neighbors, and favorite places on the islands, SiP Magazine, the sister publication of Island Eye News, launched its 7th anniversary issue last month. The magazine lands in the mailboxes of island residents and property owners this week and can be found at many locations across Sullivan’s and Isle of Palms. This annual publication was the first magazine of its kind when it launched in 2015, and combines high-quality journalism with stunning imagery from local writers and photographers to capture the spirit of life on Sullivan’s Island, Isle of Palms, and Dewees.

Published by Lucky Dog Publishing, owners of Island Eye News and Island Connection newspapers, the annual magazine offers a unique insight into these island communities, serving up feature stories and articles on local people, events, and history. In the 2021 issue, islanders reflect on the last 18 months – one of the most unusual in many peoples’ lives. The feature story Pandemic Pivots explores six islanders’ personal and professional struggles through the challenging landscape of the COVID-19 global pandemic, exploring how they managed to pivot their businesses and responsibilities to face the challenge, with a healthy dose of help from their island community. Community is often a key to success, a trope that shines through in the story on the Isle of Palms’ Marina. Isle of Palms’ photographer Mic Smith captures the beauty of this gathering place – built by the people for the people. On Sullivan’s it was the community of artists that helped Julie Cooke create an art gallery out of a sandwich shop that is still going strong two decades later. SiP Magazine also celebrates the people and history of our islands that help make them the communities we love. Join Judy Drew Fairchild on the shores of Dewees as she chronicles the nature around us. Visit with Jerry and Cheryl Kaynard who strive tirelessly through their political and legal work to make life better for those less fortunate. Stand alongside Walter Sherrill as he shepherds the SIES school children to safety, and meet Leo Fetter, the friendliest man on the Sullivan’s. Doris Lancaster one of the last, original islanders, tells tales of when the islands were teeming with soldiers and the Fish Fry Shack was a skating rink.

SiP magazine is free and mailed to all residents on Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s, and Dewees islands. All property owners also receive a copy and the magazine is mailed to 40 states and 5 countries. Pick up a copy at locations across the islands, stop by the Lucky Dog Publishing offices at 2205 Middle Street, or call 843.886.6397. Starting this week, you can read the magazine online at SiPMagazinesc.com. For questions or advertising inquiries contact Lynn Pierotti at lynn@luckydognews.com.