New Edition Of SiP Magazine Is Available Now

By Jennifer Tuohy for The Island Eye News



The eighth annual edition of SiP Magazine explores the islands’ people, places and history. Cover (Photo by Josie Derrick).



Packed with stories about your friends, neighbors, and favorite places on the islands, SiP Magazine, the sister publication of Island Eye News, launched its 8th annual issue last month.

The magazine will be landing in the mailboxes of island residents and property owners in the next week and can be found at many locations across Sullivan’s and Isle of Palms. This annual publication was the first magazine of its kind when it launched in 2015, combining high-quality journalism with stunning imagery from local writers and photographers to capture the spirit of life on Sullivan’s Island, Isle of Palms, and Dewees.

Published by Lucky Dog Publishing, owners of Island Eye News and Island Connection newspapers, the annual magazine offers a unique insight into these island communities, serving up feature stories and articles on local people, events, and history. In the 2022 issue, celebrate two of your favorite local watering holes as The Windjammer on IOP and Dunleavy’s Irish Pub on Sullivan’s reach the 50 and 30- year milestones, respectively. This year was also one of new beginnings for a bevy of restaurants on both islands.

Local food writer Stephanie Burt explores all these new kids on the block, including Lawrence Seafood Company, The Longboard, Sullivan’s Fish Camp, and Islander 71.

Sullivan’s Islander Cortney Bishop helped transform one of these new spots, The Longboard.

Read an interview with the celebrated interior designer and discover more about Bishop and her island style. A profile of Isle of Palms resident and New York Times bestselling author, Mary Alice Monroe, explores her new venture—children’s books. The first in a series of Middle-School aged books, The Islanders is set on Dewees and looks to inspire future island leaders to cherish and protect the natural beauty around us. Other features in this year’s magazine include a look at the restoration of seabird sanctuary Crab Bank, an interview with Lowcountry artist Beth McLean,a celebration of over two decades of the Art on the Beach fundraiser, and a profile of Doris Legare Dayhoff, who was born and raised on Sullivan’s Island in 1928.

SiP Magazine is free and mailed to all residents on Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s, and Dewees islands. All property owners also receive a copy and the magazine is mailed to 40 states and 5 countries. Pick up a copy at locations across the islands, stop by the Lucky Dog Publishing offices at 2205 Middle Street, or call 843.886.6397. Starting next week, you can read the magazine online at SiPMagazinesc.com. For questions or advertising inquiries contact Lynn Pierotti at lynn@luckydognews.com.