Nestler And Pierce Weigh In Ahead Of Isle Of Palms Special Election

The following are question and answer responses from candidates for the Isle of Palms City Council Special Election on Tuesday, April 5.

GARY NESTLER

Q: Why are you running for a seat on the Isle of Palms City Council? What attributes do you bring to the table that would make you an effective member of the Council?

A: I am running to be on the Isle of Palms City Council because I believe I possess a desperately needed skill set that can be leveraged to assist with on-the ground issues needed to best run our city. By no means do I criticize our current City Council or Mayor. They certainly are a list of impressive and accomplished professionals; (a retired trial attorney, a retired construction attorney, an active, licensed South Carolina CPA, a retired engineer, two retired business executives and a prominent homebuilding executive). What we don’t have on council is someone who has real-world experience to deal head-on with the myriad of public safety and public-sector issues that continue to plague our island. As a longtime resident, and first responder volunteer, as a Captain of our IOP Fire Department, for over 16 years, I’ve worked side by side with Police, Fire and EMS personnel, have spoken in front of council regarding numerous issues, and I have an in-depth understanding of the needs of our community. I am confident that, as a council member, I will be a more effective advocate for our residents, an outspoken supporter for our businesses, and help to rectify the disharmony, that’s existed over the past several years, between our employees, city administration and council. As a barrier island and major vacation destination, protecting both the residents and visitors remains the No. 1 obligation of our city government. Public safety extends to major issues on this island: traffic, parking, flooding, how we spend revenue, and — of course — emergencies. Having worked in medicine, public safety, security, and emergency management for decades, working with city and country government leaders globally, I possess the unique experience that will strengthen our critical infrastructure, enhance our key resources, and help to protect our residents’ and visitors’ safety. Additionally, I am a level-headed mediator and a passionate advocate for causes I believe in, adding a much-needed voice on productive, resident-focused discussion to our City Council. As a member of the City Council, I will bring unique perspectives and hands-on experience with issues that affect our everyday lives living on this island, and I intend to use those perspectives and experience to serve effectively as the residents’ voice on the City Council.

Q: Should the city of Isle of Palms have more control over the way the state accommodations taxes collected on the island are spent? If the city had more control over this money, how would you change the way it is distributed?

A: Each year the Isle of Palms collects a significant amount of accommodation taxes from overnight visitors to our island from the vast rental industry. I believe that we as residents should have a voice on how we manage the tourism on our island. We now can engage and support our new Isle of Palms Chamber of Commerce, which will prove to be instrumental in developing an all-inclusive tourism management plan and continue to work with our community partners. When we give money in taxes, we deserve for that money to be used in the most efficient way possible.

There may even be an opportunity to allocate some funds for the purposes of restoring beach paths that affect both tourism and residents or perhaps allocate some funding to enhance our public safety resources. All of which will enhance the experience and safety of the residents and visitors to our beautiful island community.

Q: Should the city of Isle of Palms change its election format by declaring candidates with the greatest number of votes to be the winners, rather than requiring a candidate to receive 50% of the vote plus one to win – thus

eliminating runoff elections?

A: I want to recognize that runoff elections can be expensive and historically have lower turnout than regular elections. Nevertheless, I also believe that it is important that our government representatives reflect the will of the majority, a pillar on which democracy is built. It would be untenable for a fringe candidate to win a race with some 25% or less of the vote in a very crowded election by appealing to a very specific subset of voters on a small number of issues and then be unrepresentative of the vast majority of the electorate. Therefore, we must seek to balance these two competing interests. Given the importance of the mayoral position and the reality that mayoral races will likely be expensive with or without runoff elections, I believe that we should keep the 50% of the vote plus one rule in place. Yes, there will likely continue to be lower voter engagement in a runoff, but we will be ensuring a majority backing. Regarding other elections, namely City Council elections, I believe the threshold can be lowered to reduce the number of runoffs and their resulting drawbacks. I propose we consider lowering the threshold to 40% plus one, meaning that, while a strict majority would no longer be necessary, the bar would be high enough that a candidate could not win based solely on appealing to a specific subset of voters on few issues. We must recognize that this change would likely come with growing pains, but it would likely be in the best interest of our city’s resources and the time of the residents and candidates.

Q: Should the Isle of Palms Council replace the committee system with workshops?

A: As a representative body, the Isle of Palms City Council should always seek ways to encourage more citizen engagement. I have participated in committee hearings as a citizen and believe that continuing the committee system is the best way forward to further encourage citizen engagement. This endeavor is not about going back to the drawing board and completely changing our system; instead, we should use the committee system we already have and innovate to find more ways to bring residents and their voices into the process. In my mind, workshops do not offer the same opportunities for citizen review and debate as the committee system, and workshops would revolve around council members reaching a consensus amongst themselves and then presenting it to the public. Instead, the public should be involved and have a voice at every step of the decision-making process.Instead of moving toward a workshop system that I view as limiting citizen input, we should reevaluate aspects of the committee system. The most important innovation would be to set committee times at hours that the residents of Isle of Palms, particularly our actively working population, can attend and have their voices heard, meaning that we would need to have committee meetings in the evenings. Instead of creating a whole new system, we should take our existing system and adapt it to fit the needs and betterment of those we serve.

Q: Has the city government done a good job of working with the South Carolina Department of Transportation to solve the city’s parking and traffic problems?

A: Anyone who has spent any time on Isle of Palms on a sunny Saturday afternoon can tell you that our community has parking and traffic issues. As a major vacation destination and a residential community, some of these issues are inevitable and just part of life. However, our city government has failed to do a sufficient job working with higher bodies to improve our parking and traffic issues. Collaboration with other bodies involves communication necessary to find practical solutions. It is the job of the leaders of our city to reach out to higher bodies to advocate on behalf of our community and its residents. We have particular people employed by our city to engage in this communication, yet here we are with the same issues facing us. Our city waits until we have a major disruptive controversy that we cannot avoid addressing in order to engage in communication with higher bodies like the South Carolina Department of Transportation. This is reactive, and our city leadership needs to be proactive and think ahead, discussing the traffic and parking issues that our residents and visitors face every day and coming up with comprehensive solutions. This type of proactive leadership comes with experience, which our city leadership seems to be lacking in this particular area.

Without gaining this experience and working to have more foresight regarding these problems, our parking and traffic concerns will be exacerbated, which could have a significant and devastating impact on both our tourism and, most frustratingly, on the lives of our residents.

SCOTT PIERCE

Q: Why are you running for a seat on the Isle of Palms City Council? What attributes do you bring to the table that would make you an effective member of the Council?

A: We have a short window to address the increasing demands on IOP from accelerating growth in the surrounding areas. These demands will impact our island for generations, and if unchecked, IOP risks losing more local control of our community’s direction and family neighborhoods. As your representative, I’ve committed to: • Protect Our Quality of Life

• Provide Proactive, Respectful, Objective, & Accountable Leadership for Effective Governance

• Be Transparent & Responsive

• Keep Our Community Safe

My wife Jennie and I plan to live the rest of our lives here and have a vested interest in IOP’s future. I am a resident-first candidate, would be honored to serve the residents of IOP and work collaboratively with a team of dedicated Council members and City Administration. My years of involvement in the Planning Commission and other IOP initiatives have provided a solid foundation and experience to represent resident interests. I’ve cultivated positive working relationships with Council members, Administration, State Legislators, and spent time with each of the department leaders to understand their needs to deliver the highest quality of service and safety possible. I believe my experience and skills from decades in executive leadership for a global Fortune 20 company and as a business owner on the IOP, will contribute to my ability to serve our community effectively. My experience spans both the private and public sectors. Related functional experience includes public safety – working with the Departments of Homeland Security and Defense – human resources, customer service, compensation, procurement, technology, and as a CFO. I am currently a licensed CPA and a CFP. In closing, as a career Fiduciary, I have no conflicts, will always represent residents first, and put your interests ahead of my own.

Q: Should the city of Isle of Palms have more control over the way the state accommodations taxes collected on the island are spent? If the city had more control over this money, how would you change the way it is distributed?

A: IOP already has control over spending State and Local Accommodations Tax (ATAX) revenues. State regulations are clear on a municipality’s rights and ability to spend the ATAX funds we receive. There are very helpful reference materials on IOP’s website explaining ATAX regulations and how funds are used. IOP received about $4.3 million in ATAX revenue last year.

Over 80% of the funds were allocated directly to support the increased demand on IOP services related to Tourism, including public safety staff & equipment, public works, sanitation, front beach facilities, and other capital projects. The remaining ATAX funds – $733,000 and growing – are required to be allocated to promote tourism on IOP. For the past 25 years, these funds have been directed solely to the Charleston Area Convention and Visitor Bureau (CVB), which promotes tourism for the entire Lowcountry. The ATAX committee did a great job to bring light to a lack of documentation, contract and specific IOP deliverables with CVB. However, IOP is ultimately responsible for managing service providers. The new Task Force, led by Councilman Streetman and including the ATAX Committee Chair, is tasked to recommend how to manage the funds going forward. A leading example is Folly Beach, that created their own flexible and focused marketing organization. We can learn from their success. IOP should consider much different, measurable arrangements, along with spreading the spend among competitive providers – vs. sole source – and perhaps create a Folly like entity for IOP. Let’s give the Task Force a chance to come back to the ATAX committee and Council with their recommendations. I would like IOP to consider more ATAX infrastructure spend directed toward improving beach access, bike paths, better crosswalks, flooding, and ADA facilities.

Q: Should the city of Isle of Palms change its election format by declaring candidates with the greatest number of votes to be the winners, rather than requiring a candidate to receive 50% of the vote plus one to win – thus eliminating runoff elections?

A: This is a big change in the way IOP has run elections. Resident input and the pros/cons of a change should be fully considered before a vote. We have nearly two years before it would be applied, so we have time. In Plurality voting the candidate(s) with the most votes wins and is the primary method of elections in South Carolina and across the country. In South Carolina, Plurality voting is utilized in most municipalities, our State Legislature, and for electing our Governor. In the last IOP election requiring a run-off (November, 2017), the General Election had over 1,750 voters participate. The run-off election participation dropped significantly by 45% to 969 voters. The same two candidates that would have won in a Plurality – Moye, Buckhannon – won in the run-off, in the same order. Extra election, a fraction of General Election turnout, no change. The Executive Director at the Board of Elections has asked IOP to consider this change for years. Mt. Pleasant was the most recent nearby municipality changing to Plurality in 2017.

Advantages of the Plurality system are that it is easily understood by voters, represents a much higher voter turnout than run-offs, provides a quick decision, is more convenient than two elections, and is half the cost of IOP’s current method.

Other Plurality Considerations include:

• Run-off Time Is Short, Excludes Voters – In South Carolina, runoffs must take place 2 weeks after the General Election. The short turnaround time between the General and Runoff Election makes it difficult for absentee ballot participation and voters simply lose interest.

• Outcome Rarely Changes – The highest vote recipient(s) typically win in a run-off.

• Runoff Elections Double the Costs & Effort – Runoff elections cost the same in staff and funds as a General Election. For all these reasons, Plurality voting on IOP is worth consideration.

Q: Should the Isle of Palms Council replace the committee system with workshops?

A: I’ve never been much on having a meeting for the sake of having a meeting, and all the IOP personnel I asked about this topic seemed to echo the same sentiment – loudly. Meetings can always be called to address an issue or opportunity and/or meeting intervals could be extended.

Workshop structures are collaborative, efficient, transparent, and productive. A huge benefit is alignment in the message/content. All Council members and department participants are in the same room, at the same time, to hear everything in the same way – no translation or need to get everyone up to speed on an issue again at the Council Meeting.

Also, no votes are taken at the Workshop.

The current structure is worth a look and modifying for several reasons including:

• The number of meetings per year – IOP had over 140 public meetings last year, which is untenable and creates enormous amounts of staff work to prepare for each. Currently, IOP has six Standing Committees, two Advisory Committees, a Commission, a Board, and a new Task Force.

• Creates up to three reviews and three-month cycles for nearly every topic – Most items are required to traverse a Committee, then Ways & Means and then full Council. This “3 touch” approach contributes to a long reactive governance model to reach conclusions and get things done.

• No resident involvement – The makeup of standing committees excludes resident participation. Like the Planning Commission structure, committees could include resident

participation.

• Isolation vs. Collaboration – Since there are so many standing committees with three Council members assigned to each Standing Committee, any two Council members getting together on a topic likely creates a Quorum (majority with only two) and may violate public meeting notice rules.

• Discourages qualified candidates to run for office – All the reasons above are deterrents for many qualified candidates considering a run for IOP office.

• The Mayor and City Administrator are looking at options now. Let’s hear what they come back with.

Q: Has the city government done a good job of working with the South Carolina Department of Transportation to solve the city’s parking and traffic problems?

A: Over the past few months, Mayor Pounds, Council and staff have started an outreach effort to Mount Pleasant, SCDOT and Columbia to address traffic and parking. They are building relationships to find sustainable solutions and funding for many of our challenges, not just parking and traffic. IOP experiences about 10 million annual vehicle crossings on the Connector and Breach Inlet – the lowest traffic volume it will ever be.

Peak congestion solutions are available now and a few include:

• IOP Connector – The Connector offers a real opportunity to alleviate traffic congestion, especially exiting IOP during a storm and high demand weekends. Options include two lanes exiting IOP, or a reversible center lane. I do not think we need lengthy studies to test either of these solutions and seems there’s movement on this topic.

• Traffic Light Coordination –Traffic lights at Rifle Range, Hungryneck and 17 can be adjusted during high volume days/times to accommodate more vehicle throughput.

• Parking Solutions – IOP offers over 1,700 public parking spaces close to the beach (2015 Plan), with a couple hundred all over IOP, not in that count. A visitor has no way to locate a vacant spot, so as spots fill, cars race in the neighborhoods in search of the elusive vacant spot, risking neighborhood safety. Over 1,300 of the existing spots are now defined. There are technology/ application solutions available to locate vacant spots and alleviate blind searches.

• County Lot – The County lot can adopt a different way of collecting fees, instead of jamming up downtown every weekend because of paying on the way in. Many solutions exist that can alleviate this avoidable recurring traffic jam.

For more on this topic, go to pierceforiop.com.