Nearly 200 Pounds Of Trash Removed From Sullivan’s Island Beachfront

By Maddie Heid for The Island Eye News

(Photo by Town Of Sullivan’s Island)

At the Sullivan’s Island Town Council meeting on Feb. 15, many topics were discussed including the overview of the Beach Litter Report for Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021. The partnership of Sullivan’s Island and South Carolina’s DHEC Adopt-A-Beach was a huge success.

Adopt-A-Beach volunteers help to organize and participate in beach cleanups as well as providing debris collection data for the DHEC. In 2021, more than 2,358 items of trash were picked up off of Sullivan’s Island beachfront for a total of 168 pounds. It’s essential for locals and tourists to pick up after themselves when visiting Sullivan’s Island beachfront. This is especially important with plastic, cigarettes, and food wrappers.

A total of 731 plastic and foam pieces alone were found scattered across the island’s beach.

Cleaning up the island couldn’t be possible without the help from volunteers. Volunteer groups included individuals, Volvo’s Cars ‘Swede and Salty’ Cleanup Crew, SIBC, Notre Dame Club of Charleston, The Salty Beaches, and Only An Ocean-Charleston. DHEC was able to host a total of 20 cleanups in 2021 and more than 141.75 hours were put into helping clean up Sullivan’s Island beach.

If you would like to view the full report please visit mycoast.org/sc or, if you would like to get involved in the next beach clean up, visit mycoast.org/sc/ beach-cleanup.