Navigating Salt Marsh

By Shane Ziegler for The Island Eye News

Steering north out of the Isle of Palms Marina onto the intercoastal waterway and passing a few docks and homes you enter an incredible open space of salt marsh and its many tidal creeks, bays, and sounds. A few miles ahead is Capers Island which is at the southern end of 60 mile stretch of undeveloped coast line, the longest on the east coast.

There is much wildlife to look out for; pods of Bottlenose Dolphin are a common sighting all year. Sometimes a pod of dolphin will herd a school of fish by encircling it into a tight ball. The water explodes with fish flying out of the water the dolphins have tossed up. This begins a feeding frenzy and you will see sharks zipping in and out taking advantage of the ingenuity of the dolphins. Pelicans, terns, gulls, and osprey join in. A bald eagle may be waiting on the bank to steal the fish from the Osprey who is a much better fisherman.

The warmer months keep an eye out for something that looks like a yellow and brown football popping up to the surface, a Loggerhead Sea Turtle. It’s common to be anchored in some of the larger creeks and have them surface right next to the boat with a breath that sounds like a sea monster.

The bird life you will encounter changes with the tides as with the seasons. At low tide you will observe more birds feeding along the edge of the water and in tide pools along the mud banks. Everything is much more concentrated and therefore easier to catch. All year the Great Blue Heron, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Eastern Brown Pelican, American Oyster Catcher, and many other shore birds and wading birds are prolific. Consistently every fall there is a flock of about 30 White Pelicans that hang out along the shell banks of the intracoastal between IOP and Capers Island.

The Roseate Spoonbill is becoming a more and more common sighting from June-September along the same route. Woodstorks and White Ibis are also common sightings for the majority of the year.

The water is basically the same salt content of the ocean. There are no large fresh water sources entering and has a 4 to sometimes up to 8 foot tidal fluctuation four times a day. Generally speaking, the tide is either coming in or going out about a foot an hour. The ebb tide is always stronger than the flood tide.

This dramatic change in water level over a relatively short period of time reveals a completely different landscape at low tide vs. high tide. Near low tide endless expanses of oyster beds line the muddy banks of the tidal creeks holding in some water suctioned tight in their shell and bathing their gills in the salt water they’ve held until the tide comes in. If you hang out in a salt marsh as the tide comes in you will hear a popping sound like someone’s clicking with their tongue. That is the sound of this bivalves suction as it opens its shell just a little to filter feed off the nutrient rich waters. The bays and sounds, which at high tide looked like a perfect lake for waterskiing, are now a maze of mudflats and oyster banks exposed to the air. They are usually void of any people except maybe a fisherman or two or possibly a crabber or oysterman.

The tidal salt marsh is considered an estuary because it connects the ocean to the fresh water rivers. If we went about 10 miles south out of the Isle of Palms marina we would enter the Charleston Harbor which is the ending point for two fresh water rivers, the Ashley and the Cooper. Salt marshes are one of the most productive and important ecosystems on earth. Up to 90% of the marine life in the North Atlantic Ocean depend upon healthy salt marshes and mangroves along the east coast and gulf coast of the United States. They are used as a nursery ground, the oceans kidneys, and the source of nutrients needed as the basis of many food webs.

Taking Seven Reaches Creek, the first tidal creek on the left north of Goat Island, will wind you several hundred miles off the back side of Goat Island and open up into Gray’s Bay. Numerous little creeks with a foot or less of water at low tide weave their way through the landscape and flow into the larger Seven Reaches Creek on the ebb tide. If you throw a cast net in a hole in one of these creeks you may catch shrimp, squid, crabs, and a variety of fish. If you were to throw a net in that same hole every few days all year you would notice a change in shrimp size and the variety and size of other marine life.

A shrimp’s life span on average is about a year. One female shrimp has 500,000 to 1,000,000 eggs. The white shrimp is the main commercial shrimp on the east and gulf coast. In South Carolina they spawn a few miles offshore from April to May depending on water temperature. The baby shrimp become part of the plankton community and with zooplankton of numerous other marine life make their way into the salt marsh.

It’s interesting how the zooplankton make their way into the salt marsh with the constant flood and ebb of the tides. The definition of plankton means it is free floating and has no locomotion on its own. However, zooplankton is able to move vertically in the water column. The current from the tide is strongest on the surface and the ebb tide is stronger than the flood. On the flood tide the plankton moves high in the water column and gets pushed closer to the salt marsh. When the tide ebbs the plankton drops deeper and gets pushed back not at far and then repeats. Once the shrimp and other marine life enter the salt marsh they have an abundance of hiding places and an all you can eat buffet of detritus. Detritus should excite us!

Detritus is decomposed organic matter but the majority of the detritus the salt marsh produces comes from decomposed Spartina grass that makes up 99% of the vegetation that grows in the salt marsh. Every stalk of Spartina grass dies each year. When it breaks of some of it washes out to the ocean and gets piled up on our beaches at the high tide line. Wind blows sand down the beach and covers up these dead stalks. When a seed from a dune plant lands on this newly created mound there are nutrients from the decomposing stalks underneath to help the plant grow and anchor even more sand. This is the first step in the formation of a sand dune which we need to help build up our barrier islands. A large amount of the dead stalks of Spartina gets matted down in the pluff mud. Decomposers then break it down into the consumable particles we call detritus. The reason detritus should excite us is because it’s the basis of the food chain. Every single animal living in the salt marsh either eats detritus or eats something that has been eating detritus. Crabs, shrimp, oysters, clams, mullet, and many others are detritus eaters. Not only does it make our salt marshes like a giant bowl of vegetable soup, but as the oceans tides bring it offshore it becomes a basis for food webs there as well.

Shane Zeigler has owned and operated Barrier Island Eco Tours since 1997. Originally from Altanta, he grew up spending summers on Isle of Palms, received a Bachelor of Science degree at Clemson and has been a local ecoeducator for over two decades.