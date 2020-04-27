Nature Is Beckoning

By Carol Antman for The Island Eye News

The Japanese have a lovely tradition: forest bathing.

It’s beautifully described in an excerpt from this poem by Betsy Hughes:

You stand beneath this canopy of trees, surrender will, hold still. You close your eyes and listen as the rustling of the leaves and lapping breeze-blown waters tranquilize. Inhaling deeply, you can breathe the smell of dew-damp soil, the scent of pungent pine, organic emanations. All is well.

The beautiful natural areas that surround us are beckoning. That elusive feeling of calm and serenity we all need so badly is there waiting. Even with many areas closed to the public, these have remained open and sparsely visited. They’re all within an hour’s drive.

Best short walk in the forest …

The I’On Swamp Trail is an easy 2.5-mile walking loop in the Francis Marion Forest. Embankments, some from the 1700s, are remnants of the patchwork of fields built by enslaved people for rice cultivation. Interpretive signage describes the history and ecology of the area. It’s easy and nearby.

Directions: To reach the trailhead, turn left exactly across Highway 17 from the Sewee Visitor & Environmental Education Center onto Forest Road 228 and drive 2 miles to the parking lot.

Best place to spot birds and alligators …

The South Tibwin trail is about 5 miles long, perfect for a short bike ride or a long hike. Bird-watchers from around the world come to this well-managed area of hardwood bottomlands, pine uplands, tidal marshes and freshwater ponds. A scenic duck blind is an exciting place to spot alligators while enjoying a picnic.

Directions: From the Sewee Visitor & Environmental Education Center, take Highway 17 North toward McClellanville for 11.4 miles. Look for the forest sign and iron pipe gate on the right.

Best walk for Lowcountry beauty …

If you want to impress visitors or just need a little reminder of our gorgeous region, head to the Awendaw Canoe Launch (the boat launch is under repair and closed as of this writing) at the end of Rosa Green Road in Awendaw. The trail meanders along Awendaw Creek, twisting back into the forest over wooden bridges, and ends at Buck Hall Landing, 5 miles away. It’s the most scenic section of the Palmetto Trail – which goes across the entire state – that I’ve found. Rest at one of the little benches along the creek and just breathe. You can walk as far as you’d like before doubling back or put another car at Buck Hall and walk the whole 5 miles.

Best place to remember the Swamp Fox …

The longest section of the Palmetto Trail, 47 miles, begins here. It traverses four ecosystems through the Francis Marion Forest, including swamps that were hide-outs for the Revolutionary War hero Francis Marion. It’s a bumpy bike ride or easy walk through mature long-leaf pine forests and grassy savannas. Walk or ride awhile and then double back or put another car at Halfway Creek Campground, about 5 miles away.

Directions: Take Highway 17 to its intersection with Steed Creek Road (S-10-1032). The trailhead and parking are a quarter mile north of Steed Creek Road.

Best all-day adventure in the wild …

When I have all day and plenty of energy, I take my fat-tire bike to the Santee Coastal Reserve just north of McClellanville. The 24,000 acres of diverse habitats are managed by the Department of Natural Resources and the Nature Conservancy for the benefit of wildlife and birds. You can roam all day by bike or on foot.

Highlights are the Washo Reserve, the scenic boardwalk and the Cape Trail. It’s gorgeous and highly recommended.

Directions: From McClellanville, travel North on Highway 17 toward Georgetown. Approximately 3 miles out of McClellanville, turn right onto South Santee Road. Travel for about 3 miles and then turn right onto Santee Gun Club Road. There’s an easy-to-miss sign there pointing down a dirt road adjacent to the St. James Community Center. Pass the first kiosk and proceed 2.5 miles to the camping and picnic area where many trails begin.

Best place to be alone in nature …

The huge ACE Basin has remained open to recreation throughout the pandemic and offers many options for biking and hiking. In particular, the trails that begin near the Grove Plantation – the building is closed – are easily accessible and scenic. Take a picnic and sit by the manse before riding or hiking along grassy, stony and paved trails. Don’t miss the vine-covered old silo on Silo Road.

Directions: From Charleston, drive south on Highway 17 to SC 174. Go left and follow the signs to the ACE Basin Edisto Unit.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s stay at home order specifically includes outdoor exercise as an essential activity. Surprisingly, few folks go to these places so social distancing is easy. Let the pandemic be your excuse to discover them. Perhaps like me, you’ll go back many times. As the breeze-blown waters tranquilize, you can exhale to the feeling: All is well.

IF YOU GO … Take: A wide-tire bike, strong bug spray, printed color-coded maps.

MORE INFORMATION … U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Francis Marion Forest and Department of Natural Resources.

Roadtrips Charleston highlights interesting destinations within a few hour’s drive of Charleston, South Carolina, as well as more far-flung locales. Carol Antman’s wanderlust is driven by a passion for outdoor adventure, artistic experiences, cultural insights and challenging travel. For hot links, photographs and previous columns or to make comments, please see peaksandpotholes.blogspot.com.