Staff Report for Island Eye News

Sunrise Presbyterian Church presents the Live Nativity and Bethlehem Village on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 3222 Middle St. on Sullivan’s Island. Live Nativity performances on the half hour beginning at 5 p.m. with the holy family, real manger animals and choir. The Bethlehem Village is in the Fellowship Hall with crafts, coin stamping, bread making, and refreshments.

Free and open to the public.