National Alliance On Mental Illness Promises A ‘Banner Year’ For Mental Health

Provided by the National Alliance on Mental Illness for Island Eye News

It’s a new day for mental health in America. More people are speaking openly about their mental health conditions than ever before, and the need for mental health services is on the rise.

It’s also a new day for NAMIWalks Your Way Charleston Area, the annual fundraising and awareness event presented by the National Alliance on Mental Illness, known locally as NAMI Charleston Area. Every year, NAMIWalks Your Way raises funds for NAMI’s free, top-rated programs, amplifies awareness to eliminate stigma and strengthens the ever-growing mental health community. This year, organizers and participants are poised to take this award-winning event series* to a new level and continue to be an integral part of the growing mental health movement. “This year promises to be a banner year for the hundreds who turn out to help us move closer to our goal of Mental Health for All,” according to Kelly Troyer.

To join NAMIWalks Your Way, visit namiwalks. org/charlestonarea, There is no registration fee, but fundraising is encouraged. Participants raising at least $100 receive an event T-shirt. One hundred percent of funds raised support NAMI Charleston Area’s free local mental health programs, resources and services.