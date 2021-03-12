My Statement On The Hiring Process For The Isle Of Palms Fire Chief

By John Moye for Island Eye News

To the Isle of Palms residents, fire department, business owners, employees, and community,

I know the hiring process for the new fire chief has been incredibly frustrating. We started with the vision to set aside personal interests to find a new fire chief, one of the most important leaders in our city. Our council worked together to unanimously select a candidate, who verbally accepted the offer. And it was a huge disappointment when unforeseen family circumstances prevented that candidate from formally accepting the job.

Following that, what should be a straightforward process of selecting the most qualified leader has become highly politicized and divisive. This doesn’t reflect the spirit of our community. I’m confident that we can come together to rise above this undercurrent of negativity and once again put the most qualified leader at the helm.

Here’s how:

•First, Chief Cornett has been assigned as the interim Public Safety Chief. As we work towards unity and consensus at the council level, we’re confident in his leadership as well as that of every firefighter on the force to keep the island safe during the upcoming season.

•Next, we’re working to engage the fire department in much deeper ways as the process to find a new chief continues. I wish we had collected more feedback from the department early on. And we’re going to do that now.

•Finally, I intend to change our city code as it relates to hiring.

Currently, we require city council to make all of the hiring decisions for department heads. I believe that we can and must improve this code (thanks to Councilman Jimmy Ward and resident Sondra Hines for suggesting this change).Thank you for the privilege of serving this community. As long as I serve, my decisions will be guided by what I believe to be best for this island.