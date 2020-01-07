My Sister’s House Benefits From Local Concert

By Bert Wood for Island Eye News

On Nov. 30, The Law Offices of Scott E. Kegel and Southern Flavor Magazine, along with The Windjammer and Virginia based jam band, Indecision, held a concert to benefit My Sister’s House. For almost 40 years, My Sister’s House has been providing safe shelter to victims of domestic violence and their children throughout the tri-county area. Show goers were asked to donate online or at the door, and an estimated 200 people came out to show their support over Thanksgiving weekend.

Negotiations are being discussed to make this an annual event. For more information visit mysistershouse.org.