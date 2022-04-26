Music In The Park Restrings On Isle Of Palms

Staff Report for Island Eye News

Music in the Park returns to the Isle of Palms Recreation Department on Saturday, May 7 from 3:00- 7:00pm.

Everyone is invited to bring their lawn chairs and appetites for an afternoon of good music and good food in the park. There is no cost to attend the event which features musical performances from local bluegrass bands The Blue Plantation Band and The Bluestone Ramblers. Food vendors Holy City Popcorn, Empanada Cuisines, and Mora Iced Creamery will be on site offering food for sale. In the event of inclement weather, all performances will be moved inside the Recreation Center. The Isle of Palms Recreation Center is located at #24 28th Avenue.

For more information, visit iop.net or call 843-886-8294.