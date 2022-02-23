Music, Food And Fun At Front Beach Fest

By Jenea Gardner for Island Eye News

Front Beach Fest returns to the Isle of Palms on Saturday, March 5 from 12:00-4:00pm. The City of Isle of Palms invites people of all ages for a day of dancing, eating, and fun on Ocean Boulevard. The free event will feature music from The Holiday Band and The Pink Slips Band. The afternoon includes handmade arts and crafts from over 40 local vendors while island restaurants and other local food vendors fill the street offering their favorite dishes. Children can enjoy the bungee trampoline, face painting, balloon and spin art and much more exciting entertainment.

For more information, please go to the website at www.iop.net or call the Isle of Palms Recreation Department at 843-886-8294.