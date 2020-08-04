More Than A Legal Issue

By Rae Walberg for The Island Eye News

On July 17, the Isle of Palms City Council enacted an emergency ordinance that restricted parking along residential streets and reduced municipal lots to half capacity in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It was, according to Mayor Jimmy Carroll, “not something we want to do” but “something that we felt we needed to do.” Not everyone in the Lowcountry agreed with the Council’s decision to limit parking and thus make it more difficult for off-island visitors to enjoy time at the beach.

Lee Rowland, who watched her daughter grow up on the island, is among those who are unhappy about the Council’s decision.

“We don’t have a lot of outlets that are safe and taking that one outlet away – these kids have already been through so much. They do not need to lose one other thing,” Rowland said.

Her sentiments are shared by many on the Facebook Charleston Area Public Beach Access and Parking Group, including fellow group administrators Corey Kinsella and Andrew Frattaroli, who agreed that the beach is more than a just a place. The group focuses on conversations about Isle of Palms and other local beach communities’ recent wave of restrictions, Kinsella said, but it has also become a site for activism.

“I think this group sort of helped consolidate the view that all the beach communities might need a single strategy versus competing against each other,” Kinsella said.

Frattaroli said one of his biggest concerns is how one island’s parking restrictions will impact the other islands.

“It’s only going to get worse,” Frattaroli said. “Before we know it, the beaches in Charleston are only going to be left for the people that live on the Islands and tourists that pay high dollars.”

Ryan Buckhannon, the only City Council member who voted against the ordinance, has similar concerns.

“If you eliminate parking somewhere, people are going to drive around and try to find other places to park, so you end up having issues in just another location,” he said.

According to Buckhannon, there has been a recent concentration of crowds along Front Beach.

He believes the parking ban “was antithetical of the intent of the ordinance.”

Many have decried the city’s actions as using the pandemic for its own benefit and complained that there was no public discussion about the parking ordinance.

“This feels like a very slow, thinly-veiled guise to reduce this for the long-term,” Rowland said.

While Carroll confirmed that the city is moving toward “more restricted parking,” he emphasized that the island has far exceeded the amount of parking set by the Beachfront Management Act, which determines whether beach towns qualify for beach renourishment. He also expressed that the city has felt overwhelmed by increasing crowds and believes future plans to eliminate non-oceanside parking will contribute to public safety.

As the Facebook group continues to grow in size, the group administrators and other members have focused on contacting local and state officials such as Buckhannon and the South Carolina attorney general’s office to voice their concerns.

Rowland insisted that the issue is more than political.

“For us, the beach is more than a place to just sit down and get some sun. For a lot of people, this place is their church, their place for renewal, connection with their family and friends and connection with nature,” she said. “It’s much more than just a legal issue for us.”

