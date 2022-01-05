More Than A Beautification Effort

Staff Report for Island Eye News

Charleston Climate Coalition’s tree planting initiative involved the efforts of (pictured

from left) Belvin Olasov, Isle of Palms Mayor Jimmy Carroll, David Quick, Susan Smith,

Robbie Berg and Jessica Pares.

The Charleston Climate Coalition spearheaded a tree planting on Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Isle of Palms municipal parking lot, located near the corner of Ocean Boulevard and Pavilion Drive.

Earlier this month, outgoing Mayor Jimmy Carroll announced he is donating $2,500 to the nonprofit Charleston Climate Coalition’s tree planting and community projects fund to plant trees at the massive, tree-less lot.

Those who would like to support the nonprofit Charleston Climate Coalition’s tree planting efforts in the Lowcountry donate at paypal. com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FD6UK6SGB68BS. Or send a check to the “Charleston Climate Coalition,” earmarked for “tree planting/ community projects,” to Charleston Climate Coalition, 871 Wellington Drive, Charleston, SC, 29412.