By Capt. Geoff Bennett for The Island Eye News

August will be a productive fishing month.

Fishing has been very productive this summer, and anglers can expect more of the same in August.

During this month, it will be important to get out early or stay out late to beat the heat.

Not only will it be more comfortable to fish during these times, but also the high temperatures in the afternoon can put the fish down. Charters at first light have been meeting with some great success.

Popping corks are a very effective setup.

You have the opportunity to catch so many different types of fish: redfish, trout, flounder, ladyfish, shark. Use a weighted popping cork to increase the distance of your cast. I tie on an 18”-24” fluorocarbon leader from the cork to a size 1 circle hook. Mud minnows, shrimp and artificial shrimp all work well as bait.

Top water is a fantastic option for trout when you are starting early. Do your best to get to your spot just as it is becoming light. Fish strike top water lures based on the commotion they make on the surface and aren’t able to discern that the lure isn’t a real struggling baitfish. These lures will also catch redfish and ladyfish. Heddon’s Super Spook Jr. lures in chartreuse and black or red and white are the ticket.

The shark bite may be the most consistent of all during August, as they don’t seem to mind the heat. We’ve been fishing half a blue crab with its shell left on to keep the bait from being picked apart by little fish. Large menhaden are also producing. Make sure you use enough weight to keep your bait pinned to the bottom. In the inlets and in the harbor, you may need to go as heavy as 4 to 6 ounces when the current rips.

See you on the water!

Capt. Geoff Bennett operates Charleston Charter Fishing, providing light tackle and fly-fishing charters. USCG licensed and insured, Capt. Bennett is committed to providing a safe and enjoyable charter to anglers of all skill levels and ages. For more information, call him at 843-324-3332, visit charlestoncharterfishing.com or email captain@charlestoncharterfishing.com.