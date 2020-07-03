Monsters And Memberships

By Josh Zalabak for The Island Eye News

There’s lots to look forward to at the South Carolina Aquarium during the month of July, from monsters to enhanced membership opportunities to the second annual Flipper Float.

The Aquarium’s newest “exhibit,” Monsters: From Micro to Mega, will open July 4. From the micro-monsters found in your own backyard to the megamonsters of oceans past, you’ll be able to explore the many monsters that play a vital role in our ecosystem with new interactive opportunities, photo stations and more. Monsters isn’t just a single new exhibit – it’s an Aquarium-wide experience. To learn more, visit scaquarium.org/monsters.

July also is Member Month at the Aquarium. In addition to the 100+ exclusive programs and other benefits included with a membership, the Aquarium will be offering special Monster Mondays, where members will have the opportunity to meet the people who created the Monsters experience. And, throughout the month of July, all memberships are $15 off.

The second annual Flipper Float is set for July 26 at all Coastal Expedition locations. All kayak and paddle board rental proceeds will benefit the South Carolina Aquarium’s conservation initiatives. Reservations, which are required, and can be made at coastalexpeditions.com.