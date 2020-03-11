Mike Sottile Won’t Seek Re-election

Staff Report for The Island Eye News

State Rep. Mike Sottile announced March 2 that he will not seek reelection to the South Carolina State House of Representatives.

Sottile has served constituents in East Cooper since 2008. His decision not to run for re-election was made with the support of his family. He does not plan to run for elected office again, and instead will spend time with his wife, Loraine, their daughter and her family, including a young grandson.

At the completion of his term in 2020, Sottile will have served House District 112 for 12 consecutive years. During his time in the House, he has pushed for school choice, increased road funding to help alleviate traffic issues, worked to reduce income and business taxes and has been a strong advocate for coastal environmental conservation.

“It has been a privilege to be the voice of my constituents in Columbia,” said Sottile. “I am grateful for the confidence voters in House District 112 have placed in me, and I look forward to returning to the Isle of Palms as a private citizen.”

House District 112 includes both the Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island and also covers the majority of Mount Pleasant, stretching north to Wando High School and portions of Highway 41.

A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Sottile was elected to the Isle of Palms City Council in March 1990 and served on the Council until he was elected mayor in November 2000. He served seven years as mayor before being elected to the House in 2008. He and Loraine, have been married for 42 years and have one daughter, Amy.