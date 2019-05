SATURDAY, MAY 18

WHAT: GIANT CHURCH YARD SALE

WHERE: First United Methodist Church, 12 21st Avenue, Isle of Palms, SC 29451

WHEN: Saturday, May 18 from 8am – 11am

MORE INFORMATION: Church-wide Garage Sale: furniture, lamps, pictures, children’s toys, and miscellaneous kitchen must haves, come by and check out some great treasurers.