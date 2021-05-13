Message From The Sullivan’s Island Town Administrator

Andy Benke

There are a lot of things going on around the Island so I thought an update might be helpful. Please do not hesitate to write back if you have any questions.



SUMMER BEACH SEASON AND EVERYTHING THAT GOES ALONG WITH WARM WEATHER



A. HURRICANE SEASON –



Warm weather has been here for a month and generally speaking with that comes hurricane season.

June 01 marks the beginning of the 2021 season. Colorado State University has been publishing storm forecasts since early 1990s.



The University accurately predicted a very active 2020 season. While a precise 2021 forecast has yet to be published, an early January prediction using weather patterns and circulations has yielded a 25% probability of an above normal season that could net as many as 17 tropical storms, 11 hurricanes and up to five major hurricanes. Be sure to follow the predictions for this season in the local media. Hurricane Ana is up first with Hurricane Bill on deck.



It is never too early to begin work on your family hurricane plan. You may visit the Town website at sullivansisland.sc.gov or Charleston County charlestoncounty.org for disaster preparedness and models for a family hurricane plan.



B. DOG PERMITS AND RULES – Effective May 1, the beach hours for dogs will change as follows:



• 5-10 a.m. – dogs may be on the beach and off leash but under voice command.



• 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. – dogs are not permitted on the beach.



• 6 p.m. to 5a.m. – dogs are permitted on the beach and must be leashed.



At all times dogs must have the Town permit and rabies certificate displayed; owners are responsible to clean up dog waste; and, dogs should not be permitted to chase shorebirds or disturb shorebird or turtle nests.



Please remember to renew your dog permit for 2021. Contact Jacky Gypin in Town Hall at 843-883-5743 or by email at jgypin@sullivansisland.sc.com for information or assistance while Town Hall is under controlled access in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



C. SINGLE USE PLASTIC PRODUCTS, SMOKING AND ALCOHOL ON THE BEACH – In 2019 the Town Council codified ordinances prohibiting single use plastic products and smoking on the beach. Alcohol continues to be prohibited on the beach.



D. DANGEROUS AREAS TO ENTER THE OCEAN –



Remember to exercise caution when entering the water in the following areas:



• Station 12 west toward the harbor – note that passing cargo vessels create modest waves and suction when passing



• Station 12 east to Palmetto Street – entering the water is prohibited in this area



• The sandbar in the general area of Station 26 east to Station 30 – at times between flood slack and ebb slack water the current can move swiftly through this area



• Station 32 east and north to the Thomson Bridge at Breach Inlet – entering the water is prohibited



E. SUMMER GARBAGE COLLECTION SCHEDULE – During the summer months the Town moves to bi-weekly household collections on every Tuesday and Friday generally beginning the week of Memorial Day and ending the week of Labor Day.



First week of bi-weekly collection will be Wednesday 6-2-21 (adjusted from Tuesday for the Memorial Day holiday) and Saturday (adjusted from Friday for the Memorial Day holiday) thereafter every Tuesday and Friday through Labor Day.



Last week of bi-weekly collection will be Wednesday 9-8-21 (adjusted from Tuesday 9-7-21 for the Labor Day holiday) and Saturday 9-11-21 (adjusted from Friday for the Labor Day holiday) thereafter returning to every Tuesday single collection per week.

Yard debris remains every Wednesday only adjusted to Thursday for Memorial Day and Labor Day. Remember that organic material should be bagged in paper bags only, and limbs limited to 4 feet in length and 4 inches diameter. Construction material is not collected and is the responsibility of your contractor.



F. MOSQUITOES – Approximately 50 species of mosquitoes live in Charleston County but only 30 of those species bite people and pets. Charleston County operates a mosquito abatement program that includes surveillance, treatment and public outreach. Visit the County website at charlestoncounty.org to view the treatment schedule or contact number to report increased activity.



COVID Protocols – The Sullivan’s Island Town Hall has reopened offering in person service. Visitors are only requested to wear a face mask. However, limits on large gatherings and special events on Town property remain in effect. Council and Boards and Commissions continue to meet via Zoom.



Capital Projects on the Island



Wastewater Treatment Plant – The project is progressing and the new plant is expected to go online sometime next week. Final completion looks to be in June 2021.



Lift Station Upgrades



The project is moving along with work at all five lift stations in various degrees of progress. The current schedule indicates final completion during July 2021.



Wastewater Collection System



Site repairs and testing have reached final completion and the contractor is off of the Island.



Fire Station and Storage Building



The design and construction drawings are near completion while permitting and pricing are in progress. Construction is expected to begin in late June.



Station 22.5 Roadway Improvements



The crosswalk at Jasper Boulevard and Station 22.5 Street is now complete. An encroachment permit has been submitted to the SCDOT for improvements to the section of Station 22.5 between Jasper Boulevard and Middle Street.



Construction Projects for Non-Island Infrastructure



Mount Pleasant Waterline – Mount Pleasant Waterworks and Charleston Water System have been preparing to bore a waterline that will connect to the CWS watermain which supplies potable water to Sullivan’s Island and Isle of Palms.



Drilling will begin next week to connect via a bore underneath the Intracoastal Waterway. Completion of that project and reopening of the bike path is expected in June 2021.



South Carolina Department of Transportation – the SCDOT has been improving low shoulders on its roadways on the Island for the past two weeks. You may notice mounds of material and cones/barrels primarily south of Middle Street in high volume beach parking areas for the next few weeks. Project completion is expected by mid-May 2021.



Family Vacation – If you plan to leave the Island for your summer vacation, be sure to contact the Police Department to place your property on “House Watch”. Chief Griffin can be reached by email at cgriffin@sullivansisland.sc.gov or Captain Wallace at Cwallace@sullivansisland.sc.gov for further details.



G. CHARLESTON COUNTY CONSOLIDATED DISPATCH



– Police and Fire should be contacted through Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch.



• For emergency always dial 9-1-1



• For Police, Fire and/or Water and Sewer Non-Emergency dial 843-743-7200



Town Council Meetings



Town Council meetings scheduled for May 2021 include:



• May 18, 6 p.m. – Public Hearing – General Fund Budget FY 2022 (via Zoom as of this writing)



• May 18, 6:15 p.m. – Town Council Meeting



