Message From The Sullivan’s Island Mayor: June 2022

Dear Island neighbors,

Happy summer!

This time, a few events marking our nation’s acquisition of independence, and some other important items.

CAROLINA DAY

Please join us on Saturday, June 25, at 9 a.m. at Town Hall for this year’s celebration of Carolina Day. We again commemorate the Battle of Sullivan’s Island, which took place on June 28, 1776, in which our brave South Carolina patriots achieved the first decisive victory over the invading British Naval fleet, one of the first great American victories of the Revolutionary War. In 2019, the Battery Gadsden Cultural Center, along with the Town, re-established an Island celebration of this day. This year’s festivities, on the plaza in front of Town Hall, will include raising of the Moultrie flag, the reading of our proclamation, participation by the Daughters of the American Revolution, and a special speaker on the history of the battle. An extra special treat will be the firing of a musket salute by members of the 2nd South Carolina Regiment, Col. Moultrie’s own unit! Invocation and benediction will be by Rev. Daniel Massie. Refreshments of donuts, coffee and orange juice will be served. Bring your family and friends out to this truly unique event.

Especially the kids, so they can learn about the great Island history they inherit.

WHEN IS JULY 4 THIS YEAR?

Making sure you never ask that question is another good reason to stick with the original title of Independence Day, which this year falls on Monday, July 4. So, get ready for a three-day weekend, with the main event on the third day. As always, it will be a jamup busy weekend on the Island if we have halfway welcoming weather, so be prepared. This year we will again enjoy one of our venerable Island traditions the morning of Independence Day and welcome the return of an old tradition in the late afternoon and evening.

GOLF CART PARADE

We’ll start the day with the golf cart and bike parade, which again begins at Sunrise Presbyterian Church and ends at the school. The parade kicks off at 9 a.m. As always, we’ll have ribbons for the best decorations, but…to be considered in the competition you must have a registration number for your cart or bike. They’ll be available at Town Hall through Friday, July 1, and you are strongly encouraged to get yours there. If you wait until the day of the event, you will need to show up no later than 8:30 a.m. if you want to register for the competition. If you show up after that, you are still free to join the parade after the registered participants, but you won’t be considered in the judging. When you get to the school, there will be Kona Ice and Duck Donuts (and coffee) for all, the Fire Department will be there to hose down willing kids, and the winning carts/bikes will get their ribbons. In light of her recent Jubilee, we are inviting Queen Elizabeth to judge this year’s Trooping Of Golf Carts (just to show no hard feelings about June 28, 1776, old girl), but we don’t yet know if she will attend. And feel free to bring your favorite Independence Day playlist to the parade for your not-too-loud (please) speakers. Maybe this year, the mayor won’t be the only one playing John Philip Sousa marches.

PARTY IN THE PARK AND FIREWORKS

After a multi-year absence, the Independence Day party at the park and fireworks are back!

Fire Chief Anthony Stith tells us that we’ll have music starting around 6 p.m. by the Shem Creek Boogie Band, with fireworks starting shortly after 9 p.m. Chief reminds us, “(Personal) fireworks are illegal on Sullivan’s Island, so come out and enjoy the Town’s”. And thanks in advance to all our public safety, public works and other Town staff who will be giving up their holiday weekend for a very long working weekend so that we can have a safe and enjoyable celebration on the Island. Please thank them when you see them.

LOOKING FOR A FEW GOOD MEN AND WOMEN

It’s that time of year, when we have vacancies occurring on our Town Boards and Commissions: Board of Zoning Appeals, Planning Commission, Design Review Board, Tree Commission and Municipal Election Commission. Service on any of these Town groups is a wonderful way to learn more about the functioning of our Town government while giving back to your community. Please look into these opportunities. Space does not permit serving up all the relevant information here, but you can learn more at: bit.ly/ BandCApplication.

BEWARE OF RIP CURRENTS

It’s also the time of year when increased numbers of beach swimmers and waders collide with increased chances of dangerous rip currents. Please always be aware of the dangers and educate your family and guests about the issue. Here’s a good place to start: bit.ly/ NOAArip.

FIRE STATION UPDATE

The fire station rebuild and maintenance/storage building project remains on track. As of May 31, the project is 76% complete and on schedule. Delivery is expected in late August or early September. Contact Andy Benke if you want to learn more or arrange a tour.

See you around the Island!

Pat O’Neil, Mayor

(843) 670-9266

Twitter: @oneilpm1

oneilp@sullivansisland.sc.gov