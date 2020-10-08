Message From The Mayor: October 2020

Jimmy Carroll

Tom Murph was born in Orangeburg, South Carolina, in 1946. He moved to the Isle of Palms in 1969 after graduating college and has been here ever since. Tom courageously served as a volunteer firefighter and was the assistant fire chief for 10 years. Tom also served on the Isle of Palms City Council for eight years, working tirelessly for this community as he served on multiple committees during his tenure. He was one of the founders of Friends of Santa, a charitable organization, which he served as president for three years. Most folks don’t know this, but he helped set up the ball fields for the Recreation Department.

Tom was a man I and everyone who knew him greatly admired, and his passing is a devastating loss to our community and especially to his wife Beth, son Todd, and family. Tom was kind, generous, sympathetic and perhaps most importantly, civil.

Remembering Tom’s life encourages and inspires us to live meaningful lives and remain focused on living with a sense of duty to serve and help others. Life is too short to be anything but.

It may have been easier to keep sight of this 20 years ago, before the arrival of social media and its widespread adoption. I recently watched a film on Netflix called “The Social Dilemma,” which highlights how different platforms, meant to connect people and communities, can easily spread misinformation and incite division among families, neighbors and friends. In my opinion, this documentary speaks volumes to the urgent need for civility in today’s world. It seems to be a lot easier for some folks to call people names and make hurtful comments when you don’t have to do it to someone you’re standing in front of. When our neighbors become profile pictures and typed comments, we lose sight of the human being. Someone who is a devoted mother, a caring daughter, a charitable volunteer, a loving grandfather or a faithful church member can be dismissed as an opinion with which you disagree. We must be careful not to let this reflexive first impression color our judgment of real people who live among us and may need our words of encouragement instead of division.

Let’s be intentional about being kind to one another and foster a culture of respect, unity and community.

Hurricane season is still not over

October has been an active month in previous years, and we should not let our guard down.

Don’t wait until it is too late to prepare a hurricane plan for you and your family. In these COVID-19 times, emergency planning can be trickier, and we will need to take into consideration things we had never thought of.

Flood insurance maps

The city has received notice from FEMA that new flood insurance rate maps will become effective on Jan. 29, 2021. Charleston County has created a tool that allows owners to find their property and view current flood zones as well as the future preliminary flood zone that can be found at iop.net/building-and-planning/flood-damageprevention. To view the different flood zones, click on the blue “Layer list” icon on the bottom of the screen and then check either “Prelim Flood Zones” or “Current Flood Zone.”

If you have specific questions about the flood regulations as they relate to your property, you may call the Building Department at 843-886-9912.

Stay in the know

The city’s website was recently revamped, and it includes a lot of neat features to help keep the community updated on the latest news and projects. Visit iop.net, where you will find detailed timelines of our biggest projects, a section where you can report concerns or email Council directly, information about upcoming events and tons more!

Due to COVID-19, all public meetings will continue being held virtually via Zoom. The meeting agendas include a link for citizens to submit public comments that will be read into the record during the citizens’ comments period in the order they were received