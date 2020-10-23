Message From The Mayor: October 2020

State Sen. Chip Campsen, left, and Gov. Henry McMaster, right, visited Sullivan’s Island recently to present Leo Fetter, center, with a framed copy of a State Senate resolution congratulating the local resident for setting a powerlifting record. (Photo by Lillian Frampton).

Dear Island Neighbors,

Before anything else…

Vote. Vote. Vote.

Just once, but no less than once.

Otherwise, anything that happens is on you.

For info about voting options: vote.charlestoncounty.org.

Now for the intro …

I hope you are enjoying what is my favorite time of year on the Island, with the spartina marsh grass starting to provide our fall color, with the light as clear and the sunsets as colorful as anyone could wish for.

This may be the best time to appreciate our wonderful natural environment: the back-beach creeks and marsh, the front beach and, of course, our unique and invaluable protected accreted land with its dune fields and developing Maritime Forest!

Enjoy this special time of year: It’s a great time to get out and enjoy all our natural resources. … while you can!

Go Leo!

Most of you undoubtedly know the REAL mayor of Sullivan’s Island, lifelong islander Leo Fetter. Leo has earned a number of accolades in different arenas and, not too long ago, set a notable powerlifting record, the South Carolina record for his age group with the United States Powerlifting Association, by deadlifting 353 pounds. Our State Sen. Chip Campsen previously recognized Leo’s achievements in a Senate resolution he sponsored. (bit.ly/LFETTER)

Last week, during a visit to the island, Gov. Henry McMaster and Campsen presented Leo with a framed copy of that Senate resolution.

Congratulations, Leo!!

Halloween 2020

Hmm, let’s see…we’re coming up on a holiday that is distinctive because everyone wears a mask. That would be different.

Needless to say, Halloween 2020, like everything else 2020, will be at least a little off. Here are a couple of examples.

Officers’ Row and Other Halloween Events

Over the last few years, we’ve had a great family-oriented Halloween tradition develop promoting trick-or-treating on Officers’ Row – I’On Avenue between Stations 17 and 18. Our Police and Fire Departments have supported that tradition by blocking off I’On and offering treats.

HOWEVER, this year, in an abundance of caution and in an effort to comply with McMaster’s executive orders, the town will be unable to block that block of I’On Avenue this year. We simply cannot do anything to encourage potentially unsafe clustering of children and adults. So trick-or-treaters should not favor that block over any other block of the island.

Similarly, the annual “Trunk or Treat” event at both the Sullivan’s Island Elementary School and Miss Amie’s Day Care will not take place this year.

Nevertheless, all ghosts, goblins and other trick-or-treaters are welcome to be out and about on the island Halloween night, but please make sure that, as usual, everyone driving is watching for them and all of them are watching for the drivers. And please, everyone, practice safe distancing when the kids approach their target houses.

But to show that we can make lemonade out of lemons … a 2020 Halloween event: a virtual costume contest

For the first time ever, the town invites residents to participate in a virtual Halloween costume contest! Enter in the individual, family and/or pet costume contests for a chance to win a special prize.

Says Kaye Smith, chair of Council’s Recreation Committee: “In light of COVID, we wanted to give island residents a new and different Halloween activity this year.

The costume contest is open to residents and pets of all ages. SI restaurants and businesses are donating some great prizes for each category. We know we have a lot of creative people out there, so this should be fun!”

Here’s how it works: To participate, submit an online entry form with a photo of your individual, family and/or pet costume by Wednesday, Oct. 28. See additional contest rules below. Winners will be notified and announced by Oct. 30. Prizes will be awarded to winning entries. Here is the link to the entry form: bit.ly/SIHalloween.

There are a number of contest categories:

• Individual costume in four categories:

0 – preschool;

elementary;

middle through high school;

adults.

• Best overall family costume.

• Pet costumes in three categories: cutest, funniest and most original.

• Contests are open to Sullivan’s Island residents of all ages.

• Participants under the age of 18 must have permission from a parent/legal guardian.

• You may only submit one entry per contest, per individual.

• To participate, submit an online entry form with photo attachment by Wednesday, Oct. 28.

If you have any questions, please email frontdesk@ sullivansisland.sc.gov.

So, there you have it: Boo!

See you around the Island!

Pat O’Neil,

Mayor, Sullivan’s Island

843-670-9266

@oneilpm1 |

oneilp@sullivansisland.sc.gov