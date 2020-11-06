Message From The Mayor: November 2020

Jimmy Carroll

As we head into the end of 2020, we are nearing completion of our Public Safety Building project.

I’m proud to say that we are currently ahead of schedule and almost $900,000 below budget. Our Fire and Police departments are currently using the building as the finishing touches are being put in place. Our partners in Trident Construction and Coast Architects have worked diligently alongside city staff and our owner’s representatives from Insight Group to make this project a success. I am grateful to them for their efforts and look forward to seeing the new home of our Police and Fire departments placed in service soon.

We are also saving over half a million dollars by refurbishing our ladder truck instead of buying a new one. This refurbishment is well underway, and we should have the truck back shortly. This is more than just a repair and overhaul. We have a list of 37 items which are being done to bring the truck up to the latest in safety and technology standards, including new lighting on the ladder, a backup camera and an intercom system in the cab.

Of course, we would be remiss in not mentioning that we have finally come to agreeable terms on our Marina restaurant lease. This lease, which is a significant step on the road to the opening of a new restaurant at the Marina, will have second reading on Nov. 3. After 11 months of special meetings and negotiations, we are finally done. Every member of Council hates having to go into executive session as much as our residents hate hearing us do it. Unfortunately, we must hold discussions surrounding lease negotiations in executive session in order to secure the most beneficial terms for the city.

As part of these lease terms, the tenant will invest approximately $2 million on a complete renovation of the building, improved landscaping, enhanced outdoor facilities and the parking lot. The city will not be directly investing in the restaurant property, and no public funds will be used during the 24-year term of the lease on the building or restaurant grounds. The city will have final approval rights of the building design prior to construction, and a third-party inspector will oversee the construction on behalf of the city. The tenant will be responsible for the capital investment and risk, as well as construction management and the ongoing maintenance of the city-owned asset.

Moving forward, after second reading, we are expecting the tenant to begin construction this fall. The current schedule projects that they will bring a family friendly, affordable, neighborhood restaurant for residents and visitors to enjoy year-round by spring or summer of 2021. Further information about the Marina restaurant is available on our website at www.iop.net/ projects. The timeline for the dock rehabilitation project is available on the same website.

We expect to have the Marina dock rehabilitation project complete in five to six months from the date construction begins.

Speaking of the Marina, we are currently discussing with a landscape architect options for the design of our public green space along the water’s edge to go with the public dock. We will finally have free public access to the water, sunsets and more.

Looking further into the future, we have achieved a memorandum of understanding with the Isle of Palms Water and Sewer Commission. This is a major step toward providing sewer to the whole island, but there are still a lot of hurdles to overcome. Please do not jump to conclusions about pump stations. There are many of them around the island today that no one even sees. We, and our Planning Commission, will be looking out for our residents throughout this process.

Given our location and what is happening with sea level rise, however, it is inevitable that septic systems will fail over time. For that reason, we must be more proactive in providing sewer lines across the island to protect our environment.

I want to give special recognition to Terry McKenzie, an island resident who is also employed with the Isle of Palms Water and Sewer Commission. City Council has conferred the “Signal 30” Award to Terry for special citizen service. This award is given to those who go above and beyond what is expected of citizens to help other people. In this instance, Terry happened to be passing by a home in the local area and noticed a generator attached to the home was on fire. No one had yet reported the fire, and the home was occupied. Terry acted quickly and put out the fire at great risk to himself, saving the life of the occupant in the process.

Lastly, I wish to apologize.

After three years of God only knows how many meetings, I had a memory lapse in opening our October City Council meeting with the pledge of allegiance. I am almost never at a loss for words, but I had spent quite a bit of time earlier in the day with a friend who may not have that long left, and my mind was elsewhere. I had a senior moment at the worst possible time and for that I apologize. Welcome to starting to collect Social Security.

Jimmy Carroll

Mayor Of Isle of Palms