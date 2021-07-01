Message From The Mayor: July 2021

Wow, we just passed the summer solstice and our days are now getting shorter and our busiest day of the year, July 4 is just right around the corner. July 4 is important, the 445th birthday of our country, and here in Charleston, being one of the original 13 colonies, we were the epicenter of America’s fight for independence. One of the most decisive battles was held on Sullivan’s Island with Col. William Moultrie defeating a two-prong attack, one by sea and the other by land with troops trying to cross Breach Inlet on June 28, 1776. The Revolutionary Council asked General Moultrie to design a flag which included the Palmetto tree on our flag to use during the American Revolutionary War. The blue background was the color of the uniforms, and the crescent was taken from their cap’s insignia. General Moultrie improvised building his fort with the materials he had available, palmetto logs filled in between with beach sand, which served to bounce cannonballs off. Far outmanned and outgunned, the continental troops prevailed. With the flag staff shot down, Sergeant William Jasper ran out during the heat of the battle and lifted the flag up, rallying the troops to continue fighting. Today, this is our state flag. We live in a beautiful historic town, one that has been discovered by everyone from across the nation and the world. Conde Nast has named Charleston the top city destination in the U.S. for the 10th straight year. Don’t take me wrong, but please someone tell Conde Nast about the mosquitoes or gnats, they will suck you dry. Enough already. All kidding aside, I agree, we do live in the best spot anywhere in the country, but it is past time for our state leaders to think about the quality of life for our residents and think about infrastructure. It’s great to have unbridled growth, as long as you have unbridled growth of the infrastructure to keep up. And to think that the tri-counties of Charleston expect the three beach communities to absorb all the traffic is insane. We cannot safely hold the numbers of cars coming to the island. It used to be weekend traffic during June, July and August, now it’s weeklong traffic all summer and weekend traffic more than half the year. At Williams Brice football stadium, they can safely hold 80,250 spectators, our beaches are no different, we can safely hold the number of cars that our beach parking plan allows, we cannot hold anymore. In fact, recently, I’m not sure where all the cars are coming from that take until 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. to get off the island. Add to this parking fiasco, the striping of the bridge and taking out the emergency lane, it is not a matter of if someone gets hurt or worse, but when. Yes, you have heard me say this before, and we have written to the state elected officials about this, but all they care about is getting re-elected. Most of their votes are inland, not on the island, hence, we are the attractive ugly stepchild they all want to flock to. Yet, it’s our taxes that pay for police, fire, rescue, trash and it’s us, the island’s residents who have to put up with their traffic jams. We want day visitors, we want people to enjoy our state’s natural resources, but please, pick up your trash, pick up after your pets, take home memories and leave just your footprints. As for the city, we are moving along on our projects, we can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. Every day, there are more challenges, but we take everything one day at a time. Please go to iop.net and you can find all previous meeting minutes, you can find the timelines of our projects at your fingertips such as the marina, the restaurant, the drainage outfalls, the waterfront park and our strategic plan. I also encourage you to go to YouTube and like the City of Isle of Palms, from which you can watch all of our committee meetings and city council meetings. Before closing, remember, this is election year, please, if you have the desire to serve, please sign up to run before Aug. 16.

As John F. Kennedy said in his inauguration speech on Jan. 20, 1961, with a slight variation of words, “ask not what your island can do for you, but what you can do for your island.” Y’all have a safe and fun summer holiday!

Jimmy Carroll, Mayor

jcarroll@iop.net