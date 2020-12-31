Message From The Mayor: January 2021

Jimmy Carroll

Happy New Year to all! We all remember certain years that have impacted our lives: the assassination of John F. Kennedy in 1963; Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination in 1968; humans setting foot on the moon in 1969; Nixon resigning in 1974; the birth of the internet in 1983; Hurricane Hugo on Sept. 21, 1989; Amazon being founded in 1994; the founding of Google in 1998; the World Trade Center attack on Sept. 11, 2001; the creation of Facebook in 2004; the economic crash of 2008 and its resounding effects throughout the next few years; and President Obama being elected in 2008 for two terms. Now, of course, we’ll always remember 2020 as the year of the pandemic. There were many other important events, but this year’s defining feature was the impact COVID-19 left on all of us and our communities.

I look forward to 2021 with optimism, and I look forward to seeing the success of the new vaccines and to a return to normalcy. Let us all hope the negativity of 2020 also leaves with 2020.

Technology has been great in so many ways. It has brought the collective knowledge of humanity to our fingertips.

Unfortunately, it also has made it easier to create division between groups of people, not only at the national level but also in our local communities, in our homes and among our families. If you have the opportunity, please watch the Netflix documentary “The Social Dilemma.” I’ll be available if you want to tell me what you think of it. I hope that we would all take to heart the impact that our time on social media can have on the way we think and act. Instead of thinking of the distance between our screen and someone else’s as a weapon or a shield, let us consider it a bridge. Words and thoughts expressed on a keyboard are as impactful as those spoken aloud.

I hope that we can all strive to be kinder and more respectful in the new year.

2021 will be my last year of public service to our island and to our Lowcountry. Giving back to my community has been a rewarding experience. This past year, while serving on the Personnel Committee, I recently went through many applications from our residents who applied

to serve on various boards and commissions. We have so many talented people that it truly was hard to choose who to interview.

Whoever was not selected, please think about running for Council – your community needs you.

Instead of posting about how bad things are, get involved and help make a difference. I often find that when I do not agree with some Council members on a particular issue, we can find common ground on others. We need differences of thought and opinion on City Council.

The balance between experience, education and worldview is what generates

creative and innovative ideas that keep our community alive and vibrant.

We need the tri-county area to work together to address all of the challenges we face due to the unbridled growth this region has and will continue to experience.

We must come up with innovative ideas to protect our communities’ quality of life. We are all in this together. I believe that together, we have all the tools and knowledge we need. Because we all live here, we experience these issues firsthand and thus know what is needed for our area.

To misquote Oscar Wilde: “Some cause happiness wherever they go; 2020 causes happiness when it goes.” We finally made it through folks. Let us think positive thoughts going forward into this new year. Invest in your community in action and not just words. Together we can make our world, or at least our island, a better place to work, live and play.

Before I bid adieu, allow me to say a special thank you to all our city employees and their families.

I consider them to be our city family. I wish them a wonderful and joyous new year. To everyone else on both islands, Happy New Year, y’all!

Jimmy