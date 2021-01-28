Message From The Mayor: January 2021

Jimmy Carroll

Happy New Year, Isle of Palms!

Although we have made it to a new year, things do not seem to have changed much from 2020. COVID-19 is still in full force, though the vaccine rollout is beginning across the state. Many problems we, as a country, have had did not disappear when the last two digits in the calendar year rolled over from 20 to 21. Regardless, we will keep moving forward and working together to make the Isle of Palms the best place it can possibly be.

In this message, I would like to provide an update on where the city stands regarding the creation of a public dock and green space at the Isle of Palms Marina.

On April 23, 2019, City Council voted to notify Tidal Wave Watersports that the city was not renewing its lease or exercising the city’s renewal option. The city sent Tidal Wave a written notice of Council’s decision, as required by the lease. Despite the notice, Tidal Wave has refused to leave the premises after the lease expired on Sept. 30, 2020. Regrettably, the city was left with no other option but to start eviction proceedings.

On Oct. 2, 2020, City Council voted to commence eviction proceedings with the goal of taking possession of the city’s property in order to proceed with the city’s public dock and green space project. The city’s application for ejectment was filed in the Magistrate Court.

On Nov. 23, 2020, the Magistrate Court judge held a pre-trial hearing, where he requested an additional brief from each party before deciding on whether the eviction case should remain under the Magistrate Court’s jurisdiction or to grant Tidal Wave’s request that the case be moved to Charleston County Circuit Court. On Jan. 5, 2021, the judge agreed with the city’s position and ruled that the Magistrate Court was the appropriate venue for the eviction case. The city is waiting for the judge to rule on several pre-trial motions submitted to the court, including the city’s motion for summary judgment.

Tidal Wave is actively opposing the eviction proceeding and has brought numerous claims against the city and its Council members which we believe are baseless and will ultimately be dismissed.

By order of the Chief Justice of the South Carolina Supreme Court, all jury trials are suspended until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since Tidal Wave requested a jury trial, the case before the magistrate will not be conducted until the ban is lifted.

The city is not able to move forward with the proposed plans for a public dock and green space until the case is adjudicated by the court.

The city is of the opinion the defenses and claims advanced by Tidal Wave are without merit and will be determined in the city’s favor. The city is confident that this matter will be resolved promptly so that we may be proceed with the plans to have a public dock and green space for the community at the Marina.

Jimmy