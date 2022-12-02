Message From The Mayor: December 2022

Dear Island Neighbors,

Lots o’ stuff this time so let’s get on with it..

HOLIDAY PARK LIGHTING AND FIREWORKS, FRIDAY DEC. 2

Hopefully you’re reading this before 5 p.m. on the aforementioned date, because that’s when you should head for Stith Park for our annual Holiday Park and Fire Station Lighting ceremony. The award-winning Wando High School Chorus will again perform some great seasonal music, and the ever impressive holiday lights will be turned on for the season…and for the first time at our newly renovated Fire Station. Immediately followed by… fireworks. And Fire Chief Anthony Stith has suggested, mysteriously, that we may have a special visitor in attendance. Setting up and taking down the holiday lights each year is always an impressive feat by members of our Fire and Maintenance Departments, both under the leadership of Chief Stith.

Please thank those folks when you see them.

CHRISTMAS BIKE DRIVE FOR TOYS FOR TOTS, BY OUR POLICE DEPARTMENT.

Last year our Police Department conducted their first campaign to give new Christmas bicycles to as many needy area children as possible, via the Toys for Tots program. They beat their original goal and delivered more than 220 new bikes. This year they are shooting for 300.

Please help them. They’ll be receiving donated new bikes, either assembled or still in the box, through Dec. 18. Also new helmets. Monetary donations cannot be accepted, but you can go online and order bikes for delivery to the address below. Donated bikes can be dropped off at the Sullivan’s Island Police Department, located inside Town Hall at 2056 Middle St. between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or shipped directly to the Police Department at that address.

If you want to make an afterhours bicycle donation, please contact Officer Meadows at 843-834-4298 or gmeadows@ sullivansisland.sc.gov. Let’s get them well past 300 bikes. You can track their progress by following them on Facebook at facebook.com/ SIPDSTRONG. Since all these bikes will go to kids off the island, this is a great way to show that we islanders support all of our neighbors throughout the Lowcountry.

FOOD DRIVE

Don’t think that a bicycle is the entry-level of holiday donations for Charleston-area folks who need assistance. Town employees Bridget Welch and Becky Williams have donated to the Lowcountry Food Bank and are encouraging us to do likewise. They will be receiving donations of food through the holidays at Town Hall. They can’t receive monetary donations, but you can go here for info about donating online: bit.ly/SIBFoodDrive.

SEASONAL SAFETY TIPS

Speaking of our Police Department, Chief Griffin has this reminder if you are going out of town for the holidays: “Please don’t leave packages on your porches, to prevent theft. Ask a trusted friend or neighbor to retrieve them until you return. We also have the house watch form online as a service for residents who are going out of town. If you would like an officer to ride by your house when you are out of town please fill out the bit.ly/SIHouseWatch. You may bring it by Town Hall during their regular business hours.” And Chief Stith has this fire prevention advice: “Keep your Christmas trees watered, check your lights for frayed wires or buy new ones before putting up decorations. Think fire safety.”

TALK TO US

We have engaged the services of a local firm, Citibot, that specializes in helping citizens and municipalities to communicate with each other. We went live with this service recently, so please check it out and give us your feedback. When you get a chance, please visit the Town website at sullivansisland.sc.gov. If you look at the bottom right corner of your screen (whether or not you scroll) you will see a comment bubble icon entitled “TOSI Talks… LET’S CHAT”. If you click on that you can send in messages with questions or concerns related to Town services.

You can also sign up to receive different kinds of text alerts. Without going to the Town website, you can opt in to get those text messages by texting “hello” to (855) 675-8674. Please give this a try, and let us know how it works for you.

LEARN ABOUT THE ISLAND’S GREAT HISTORY

We all know, at some level, that we live in a very historic place. Think “Battle of Sullivan’s Island” or “Fort Moultrie,” just to name two. However, thanks to a partnership between the Town and the Battery Gadsden Cultural Center, you can now enjoy added opportunities to learn more about our great history. Recently, two historic interpretive markers have been installed at Stith Park and on Middle Street at the field by Station 17.

What do they say? Well, you’ll have to visit them to find out. Another is on the way for Middle Street at Station 18, by the cannon. Cannon? What cannon? You will also have to visit that sign for the answers.

FINALLY…

I hope you all have a wonderfuland warm holiday season. Happy Hanukkah, Merry Christmas, and Happy New Year.

See you around the Island!

Pat O’Neil, Mayor

843.670.9266

@oneilpm1

oneilp@sullivansisland.sc.gov