Message From The Mayor: December 2020

By Jimmy Carroll for Island Eye News

It is hard to believe that 2020 is coming to a close. Thanks to COVID-19, the end of this year cannot come soon enough. The pandemic has upended the way we live in ways we never imagined.

It has altered how we do things. It has changed how we treat one another and, unfortunately, even made us afraid to be around those we love. Nevertheless, I want to use this opportunity to remind everyone of how much we have to be thankful for. We are reminded every day about the blessing it is to live in this community and to have our health and our families. As we enter this holiday season, please continue to take precautions to protect you, your family and your work family from the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash your hands more frequently. City Council and I hope that everyone had a great Thanksgiving, and we wish everyone a very merry Christmas and a happy New Year! Let us look forward to a vaccine that will allow us to get life back to normal again.

Instead of going down our list of accomplishments and ongoing projects, I would like to encourage you to visit iop. net and click on the “Government” tab. In the dropdown, there is a “Projects” category where you will be able to read about the status of many of the city’s current projects, including the conceptual plan for the Marina waterfront park, the phase III drainage projects, the new Marina restaurant, the Marina dock rehabilitation project and the final stages of the Public Safety Building renovation. Each project includes a timeline from the beginning to the latest developments. Please keep this page in mind when searching for city-related business. Also, you can find approved minutes for all Council and committee meetings at iop.net/agendas-minutes and videos of past meetings on the city’s YouTube channel. This is how we remain transparent in our day-to-day operations.

I’d like to give a heartfelt thank you and express my appreciation to Lynn Pierotti and The Island Eye News for publishing this column every other issue. I value the opportunity to communicate and connect with our community.

On a sad note for the city but an exciting one for our fire chief, Chief Ann Graham will be retiring at the end of the year. She started her career as a volunteer firefighter on Sullivan’s Island in 1982. After joining the Isle of Palms Fire Department in 1985, she worked her way up the ranks and eventually became the first female fire chief in South Carolina in 1994. After 35 years of unwavering commitment to our community, she wants to spend more time with her family and grandchildren.

Council recently voted to rename the Public Safety Building the Ann Graham and Thomas Buckhannon Public Safety Building to honor the legacy of both chiefs, who gave 35 years and 38 years of public service to the island, respectively.

2020 has been a unique and challenging year. We have learned to adapt to the new reality the best we could. It demonstrated that we will always be ready to tackle new challenges, no matter what. I would also like to personally thank all our city staff for everything you do to make our lives better and safer on the island. We have been able to overcome these challenges, thanks to your commitment to excellent public service, creativity and high standards. Happy holidays! Be safe!