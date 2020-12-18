Message From The Mayor: December 2020

Dear Island Neighbors,

What was up with fireworks on Dec. 4?

Some of you may have wondered why you were seeing and hearing fireworks early in the evening on Friday before last. It’s simple: July 4th, five months late.

We were fortunate to have a scaled-down version of our annual Fire Station Holiday Lighting event this year, despite many limitations. One main limitation was, you know, COVID. The other was that the fire station itself was being vacated – more below – and could not be lit up for the holidays.

Fortunately, our Fire and Rescue staff and volunteers and many other town staff members from our Maintenance and other departments made sure that the show went on!

Stith Park has been adorned in holiday lighting to surpass anything we’ve ever seen, and we were fortunate to have the traditional performance by the Wando High School Chorus, their only one of the year – with appropriate safety precautions.

And while we couldn’t have the traditional appearance by Santa and his pizza-bearing elves, we did have a very different coda to the chorus’ performance: fireworks!

In a curious bit of symmetry, this big bonus to our scaled-down holiday event was partly due to COVID. We had committed to our fireworks vendor for our usual Independence Day show, but, of course, it made no sense to have an event over that holiday weekend that would attract the crowds we had been working hard for months to avoid. However, our contract with the vendor allowed us to reschedule the fireworks for a later date in 2020 without losing our payment, so we rebooked them for the holiday event.

We’ve heard from a number of people who thought this holiday fireworks show was a welcome and enjoyable – if surprising – event.

Should we move our fireworks display from Independence Day – when everyone else is doing it – to our traditional holiday event? Please let me know what you think by email at oneilp@ sullivansisland.sc.gov.

And about that fire station

You may have noticed recently that our fire station is missing a few things – like firefighters and firetrucks. This reflects preparation for a complete overhaul of the existing station and construction of a storage and maintenance building behind the station.

Some time ago, we became aware of problems with water infiltration and resulting water damage in the station, which was built in 1991 in the aftermath of Hugo. At that time, our fleet consisted of two pumper trucks – an ’87 Ford and a ’75 Mack – and one firefighter per shift. As so often happens, engineering investigations of the water infiltration found more problems, and it became increasingly apparent that the station’s condition and layout were simply not adequate for what’s needed in the 21st century. Because of increasing regulatory and safety requirements, we now must have more firefighters on duty and larger and much more advanced trucks. Also, thanks to the fundraising resourcefulness of our volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad – fish fry, oyster roasts – we have a larger and much-utilized fleet of water rescue craft that require proper storage.

After much study and discussion, the decision was made to strip the current station down to its structural framing, reconfigure the interior space to make it more usable in today’s world and put up new windows, walls and roof. We also decided to take advantage of economies of scale to construct at the same time a much-needed storage and maintenance building behind the station – where the smaller “Ark” Chiola garage/ shed is currently located – for the rescue craft and vehicles and to house the vehicle maintenance facilities now located in the old Town Hall.

This will also provide shelter for the other town maintenance, police and water and sewer vehicles and machines now left exposed to the salt air and elements.

To make room for this work, the Fire and Rescue Department has temporarily relocated to the fish fry “shack” at Station 15 and Hennessey. I put “shack” in quotes as that facility has been upgraded to make it appropriate for safe and functional use as a temporary fire station.

Those improvements have been funded by our amazing Fire and Rescue volunteer squad, and a lot of the work has been done by them and our paid staff. So thank them when you see them, and please feel free to send a contribution to Sullivan’s Island Fire and Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 104, Sullivan’s Island, S.C. 29482. As you have no doubt figured, there won’t be an oyster roast fundraiser this year.

And please bear in mind that since 2016, the town has held the highest possible protection rating of Class 1, which is determined by the Insurance Service Office.

The ISO is a nationally recognized entity that evaluates a community’s firefighting preparedness on a scale of 1 to 10.

Class 1 is an uncommonly high rating for a town our size. This rating indicates we are in a very safe class and, by the way, reduces our insurance premiums. We want to keep it.

So let’s bid a fond farewell to 2020

For starters: Here’s your hat. What’s your hurry? Bye. Adios, my friend. See ya. Good riddance. Whatever: Just go.

Till then, I wish all of you a Merry Christmas and a healthy and happy New Year. See you around the island!