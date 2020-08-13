Message From The Mayor: August 2020

Jimmy Carroll

Dear Island Residents,

Wow. What a year 2020 has been! I must apologize to those Council members I encouraged to run. Never in my eight-anda-half years of service have I seen as many challenges in such a short time as those we have encountered this year.

Speaking of challenges, the Marina is another one. Exciting news, though – we are in the process of signing a lease with a group that everyone loves. We are excited about having them in place soon and opening the restaurant next spring. Soon we will be enjoying eating and drinking at one of the most beautiful locations on the Isle of Palms. The city bought this property in 1999 through a public referendum, with an overwhelming vote in favor of purchasing it to preserve public access to the water. We, the residents, wanted to have water access and not lose it to developers. Now it is this Council’s turn to get it right. Whatever we do, it will be our legacy and it will be done by putting our residents first.

This year, we have also been working on the improvements to the Public Safety building that was built in 2008. The city approved funds to repair some significant deficiencies, and we are excited to be coming in under budget and ahead of schedule with this important project. Weather permitting, the project should be completed by November 2020. I cannot wait for our public safety personnel to be back in their offices.

Another recently completed project is the sidewalk that connects the shoulder of the IOP Connector with the sidewalk along Palm Boulevard. The transportation sales tax funds paid for this project, which also improved and beautified Leola Hanbury Memorial Park.

The new pathway looks great, and the lighting up into the grand oak at night is beautiful. This project safely separates the pedestrian and vehicular traffic coming off the IOP Connector. I’ve seen lots of people using and enjoying this new amenity!

One of our hot topics continues to be drainage and flooding.

Well, we have budgeted $3.2 million for improvements to three of the city’s major drainage outfalls, located at 41st, 36th and 30th avenues. As part of this project, we are also looking at improvements to the multipurpose path along Waterway Boulevard.

The goal is to improve and elevate it so that it may provide more protection from flooding. The FY 2021 budget contains half a million to do other smaller projects around the island, based on need.

One day, we’ll have to tackle the whole island, not just these little projects.

Adding to these critical challenges is the COVID-19 pandemic, which began in March and has certainly been disruptive and unprecedented. Council’s last in-person meeting was in February, and every Council and committee meeting has been held virtually via zoom and live-streamed on YouTube. The community has been more engaged than ever; these meetings have exceeded 600 concurrent viewers at times. Thanks to everyone for embracing the technology and adapting with us as we adapt to this new reality brought on by the pandemic.

When Charleston became the third COVID-19 hot spot in the world, I participated in several meetings with the mayors of our neighboring communities and other beach towns. All of them were extremely worried about the continuous upward trend of COVID-19 positive test results in our region, and all agreed that more needed to be done to try to flatten the curve and reduce the increase of new cases. I called an emergency meeting of Council on Wednesday, July 15, to discuss what emergency measures we could take to do our part at reducing the overcrowding of people in our community and our beach. At that meeting, Council voted to restrict parking temporarily for 30 days to help avoid crowds and ensure social distancing on the beach. These restrictions expire on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, and on Thursday, Aug. 13, Council will have another special meeting to review and discuss these emergency measures. The city’s priority is to protect the health and safety of those who live on the Isle of Palms and all who visit our beach.

As if a global pandemic were not enough to help keep everyone on their toes, we had the threat of a category 1 hurricane.

Thankfully, the storm stayed offshore and didn’t bring damage to our city. It was a good trial run for our staff, which now needs to prepare and respond to storms during a pandemic. After seeing the actions of our employees firsthand, I am proud to say the city of Isle of Palms is ready to respond to any current or future storm.

Unfortunately, we have had to cancel many public events, but we do so out of an overabundance of caution. Our city employees, in every department, continue to go above and beyond the call of duty during this pandemic. If you see a public works employee, a Recreation Department employee, a police officer, fire personnel or any other member of city staff, please thank them and thank your City Council for doing what they feel is best for our residents.

It is my honor to serve as your mayor.

Jimmy Carroll,

Mayor, Isle of Palms