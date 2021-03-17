Message From The Mayor

Jimmy Carroll

Hello Isle of Palms Community!

I hope you and your family are enjoying the warmer weather and are looking forward to all that this season has to offer.

In today’s message I want to talk about parking and how we move forward with the South Carolina Department of Transportation. The City will continue to pursue and embrace a healthy, respectful and productive dialogue with SCDOT about improving and optimizing public parking opportunities while protecting and maintaining the quality of life for our residential community. For many years, the City worked very hard to develop and implement a methodical, comprehensive plan to manage resident and visitor parking demands well into the future.

On Feb. 23, 2021, City Council unanimously voted to reaffirm the City’s parking plan which was successfully implemented five years ago. The City is also committed to improving public beach access by embracing alternative transportation solutions that enhance safe and sustainable access to the beach while protecting our community’s quality of life.

The City is working with CARTA to implement a beach shuttle service this summer from Mount Pleasant to Isle of Palms to enhance beach access while improving traffic conditions on the island and our neighboring communities. The City has also been working with the Berkeley Charleston Dorchester Council of Governments to establish a vanpool program for employees of Isle of Palms businesses. Please contact city hall if your company would like to participate in the vanpool program. We are excited for these initiatives to kick off this summer!

I want to be clear about this. We openly welcome people to come to the island, and we want to make sure they can do so safely. To do this, we must protect and ensure access to emergency services for residents just as much as for visitors.

Charleston County EMS responds to an average of 450 emergency calls every year, of which more than 50% of them are from visitors requiring immediate care. When this happens , seconds count and we must be able to get emergency medical assistance to people in need and get them off the island to a hospital quickly. The City has expressed significant concerns about the hazards created by the Department of Transportation’s Connector restriping and lane reconfiguration plan. The modifications, which were developed with no input from our public safety team, will limit emergency vehicles ability to quickly and safely navigate the Connector when traffic becomes gridlocked, as it frequently happens during peak season. While SCDOT is moving forward with the restriping project on the Connector, I, along with my fellow Councilmembers, strongly oppose this project. We will vigilantly monitor its impact to emergency response times in critical situations.

I also want to provide an update on the progress we’ve been making at the Isle of Palms Marina. The new restaurant tenants have begun the renovations of the building and during a presentation to Council last month, indicated that the damage to the building is more extensive than previously thought. The renovation costs will now be approximately 20% more than their original estimates. All of these costs are paid for by the tenant and the City will benefit from the ownership of a greatly improved physical asset. Our Marina Rehabilitation project is also well underway. We have nearly completed the bulkhead recoating project.

The only remaining areas to be coated are the portion in front of the restaurant along Morgan Creek, and the north side of the boat ramp. We also have heard that our new docks are progressing well with the first shipment slated to arrive by the end of March. We’re on a good path here and I’m looking forward for our community to enjoy the new docks soon.

Finally, I want to encourage people to continue following the CDC safety recommendations to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and stop the spread. Get the vaccine when it’s your turn. Please wear face masks and practice social distancing.

Stay home when possible. Everyone needs to make their own decisions with regards to risk tolerance, but the science is clear. We are a year into this pandemic and thankfully, the Isle of Palms has managed to keep our caseload low. We are so close to being through the worst of it, so we cannot afford to let off the gas now. We may feel like we’re done with the pandemic, but until we have widespread vaccine adoption, it isn’t done with us!

Jimmy Carroll

jcarroll@iop.net