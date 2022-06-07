Message From The Isle Of Palms Mayor: June 2022

Hello! Our busy season has begun! Please watch for the crowds at crosswalks – and other places – as you make your way around our island. I hope you were able to celebrate Memorial Day in some special way this year. Do you know the origin of this special day? Here is a little background just in case. For many people, Memorial Day is the symbol of summer’s start. What’s lost to some is its original meaning – and day. On May 5, 1868, an organization of Union army veterans established Decoration Day as a time for the nation to decorate the graves of the war dead with flowers. At Arlington National Cemetery, then-Congressman James Garfield spoke about the solemn occasion.

“We do not know one promise these men made, one pledge they gave, one word they spoke; but we do know they summed up and perfected, by one supreme act, the highest virtues of men and citizens. For love of country, they accepted death, and thus resolved all doubts, and immortalized their patriotism and their virtue,” he said. The Union army veterans said Decoration Day should be observed on May 30 each year because the timing would permit flowers to be in bloom all over the country. Some local areas observed similar ceremonies starting in 1866. By the start of the 20th century, ceremonies were being held on May 30 around the country. And after World War I, the holiday was expanded to honor all American war fatalities. Congress recognized Decoration Day as a federal holiday in 1938, and the name “Memorial Day” became more commonplace after World War II. But the federal government didn’t officially adopt that name until 1967. The Uniform Holidays Bill of 1968 moved the holiday to the last Monday in May.

If you didn’t already, now you know.

What’s the Latest?

Drainage – Construction of two of three major projects – the outfalls at 30th and 36th Avenues – has begun. This work will disrupt part of the Harbor Golf Course through the end of June and require road closures in August for Waterway and 30th Avenue and in October for Waterway and 36th Avenue. We will be posting notices to our residents in these areas and via social media and the Island Eye as we get closer to these dates.

Marina – We continue to have discussions and review due diligence information with the potential new marina operator. You may recall the City received a letter requesting approval of assignment of the existing leases held by Marina Joint Ventures, Inc. and Marina Outpost, LLC with the City of Isle of Palms to Morgan Creek LLC, same ownership group that owns Bohicket, Old Village Yacht Club, St. Johns Yacht Harbor and Seabreeze marinas. Since any assignment requires the City’s prior consent, we have begun our due diligence review process and are hopeful to have this process completed by the end of June.

Underground Utility Conversion – The City is working with Dominion Energy to identify areas we can move the overhead utility lines underground during the next few years. The first area will be 21st Avenue and Palm Boulevard and construction is scheduled for Fall/Winter 2022. We have other undergrounding projects scheduled for the near future and we will update you as we progress.

Temporary Suspension of environmentally acceptable packaging products – our local restaurants continue to struggle with supply chain issues, whether it’s food availability or eco-friendly containers for to-go orders. For the past two years, the City has been trying to help our local businesses by suspending the requirement that all to-go order containers be an eco friendly, recyclable product. The temporary suspension ran out May 17. Recently, City Council voted to extend the suspension until September 1 in order to allow our businesses time to use up their current stock of products and allow time for eco-friendly products to hopefully be more readily available.

Explorer Series for Residents – in partnership with Coastal Expeditions, we have developed a series of six itineraries exclusively for Isle of Palms residents. Learn more about the place you call home and how to enjoyably explore it on your own.

The outings depart from the new IOP Public Dock at the Marina. Reservations are on a first-come, first-served basis and each is limited to 15 participants. These will be free for IOP residents.

Residents will be expected to show proof of residency or proof of ownership upon arrival.

Next month, the City will release the calendar for additional outings for August through October.

More details at iop.net.

Upcoming Events

Police Department Community Meetings. These meetings are intended to provide residents an in depth look at statistical information impacting their communities and have interactive discussions with public safety personnel. Our Police Department has been holding these meetings around our island the past month. There are two left with June 23 being a make-up meeting for anyone unable to attend an earlier meeting in your area. Thank you for your participation in these informative meetings.

June 9 Wild Dunes Property Owners Beach House – 5-6 p.m.

June 23 Public Safety Building – 4-5 p.m.

June 10 – Coffee with a Cop – 9-10 a.m. next to the Front Beach Restrooms. Have some coffee and conversations with the officers that serve our community.

June 11– Sand Sculpting Competition – Front Beach 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

June 16 – Farmers Market – Rec Center 4-7 p.m. – will be held the third Thursday of the month June – October

July 4 – Fireworks – Front Beach – 9-9:30 p.m.

Coffee with the Mayor – At 9 a.m. on the last Friday of every month, I am hosting coffee with residents who wish to talk about City projects, issues and concerns. To support local businesses, the locations will rotate around venues on our island – however during our busy season we will host this at City Hall, 2nd floor or the Rec Center.

You can find information for upcoming meetings on the IOP website Calendar (IOP.net) under Upcoming Events.

Thank you for the opportunity to serve! See you around the island.

Phillip Pounds, Mayor

843-252-5359

ppounds@iop.net