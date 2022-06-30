Message From The Isle Of Palms Mayor: July 2022

Happy Fourth of July! I hope you’re planning to take part in the golf cart parade and our fireworks show. On Monday, July 4, the parade starts at 10 a.m. at 4th Avenue and Charleston Boulevard with setup starting at 9 a.m. Fireworks start at 9 p.m. at Front Beach.

Ever wonder how fireworks got associated with the July 4 holiday? The first fireworks were used as early as 200 B.C. The tradition of setting off fireworks on the Fourth of July began in Philadelphia on July 4, 1777, during the first organized celebration of Independence Day. Ship’s cannon fired a 13-gun salute in honor of the 13 colonies. The Pennsylvania Evening Post reported: “at night there was a grand exhibition of fireworks (which began and concluded with 13 rockets) on the Commons, and the city was beautifully illuminated.” That same night, the Sons of Liberty set off fireworks over Boston Common. The tradition of patriotic celebration became even more widespread after the War of 1812, in which the United States again faced Great Britain. In 1870, the U.S. Congress made July 4 a federal holiday; in 1941, the provision was expanded to grant a paid holiday to all federal employees.

What’s the Latest?

Drainage –

Construction of two of three major projects – the outfalls at 30th and 36th avenues – has begun. This project will significantly help our stormwater runoff management. This work will disrupt part of the Harbor Golf Course through the end of June and require road closures in August for Waterway and 30th and in October for Waterway and 36th. We will be posting notices to our residents in these areas and via social media and the Island Eye as we get closer to these dates.

These road closures were scheduled intentionally to avoid peak summer crowds. Also, since we are in hurricane season, our contractor is aware of our needs should an evacuation arise and provisions will be made to cover any open road areas in the event of an evacuation.

Underground Utility Conversion –

The city has been working with Dominion Energy to identify areas we can move the overhead utility lines underground during the next few years.

The first project will be at 21st and Palm Blvd. and construction is scheduled for Fall/Winter 2022. We have other undergrounding projects scheduled for the near future and we will update you as we make progress on those.

Comprehensive Drainage Master Plan –

The next phase(s) of our drainage work is still scheduled to be completed by year end. Our vendor is conducting an island wide review to identify and plan for improvements in high priority areas.

Rec Center –

We are seeking proposals from interested bidders for the construction of improvements to the outdoor basketball courts and a new pickleball court.

Proposals are due to the city by early July with construction planned for this Fall.

Marina –

Lots happening at our Marina! The Islander 71 is open, and the crowds are large and the views are great! Also, I hope you have had a chance to use the new public dock or take part in the Explorer Series for Residents. In partnership with Coastal Expeditions, we have developed a series of six itineraries exclusively for Isle of Palms residents. Learn more about the place you call home and how to enjoyably explore it on your own. The outings depart from the new IOP Public Dock at the Marina. Reservations are on a first-come, firstserved basis, and each is limited to 15 participants.

These will be free for IOP residents. Residents will be expected to show proof of residency or proof of ownership upon arrival. The dates for additional outings will be released this month. More details are available at iop.net.

You may recall the city received a letter requestingapproval of assignment of the existing leases held by Marina Joint Ventures, Inc. and Marina Outpost, LLC with the city of Isle of Palms to Morgan Creek LLC, same ownership group that owns Bohicket, Old Village Yacht Club, St. Johns Yacht Harbor and Seabreeze marinas. We continue to have discussions and review due diligence information with the potential new marina operator.

Since any assignment requires the city’s prior consent, we have begun our due diligence review process and arehopeful to have this process completed soon.

SCDOT –

1) We requested SCDOT add a camera to their 511 system at Palm Boulevard and 14th Avenue. Our camera pointing toward the IOP Connector bridge has been a part of the system for some time. The recent addition will allow you to view down Palm Boulevard towards 21st Avenue. Hopefully, this will help as you plan you trips around and off the island more efficiently.

2) The study being done on the bridge is progressing well. SCDOT’s consultant continues to collect traffic counts and observe traffic flows during our peak season. They are still on target to come back in the fall with recommendations for alternative bridge configurations.

Upcoming Events

July 4 – Parade at 10 a.m. starting at 4th Avenue and Charleston and Fireworks at 9 p.m. at Front Beach.

July 21 – Farmers market at Rec Center.

July 23 – IOP Beach Run.

July 29 – Coffee with the Mayor – At 9 a.m. on the last Friday of every month, I am hosting coffee with residents who wish to talk about city projects, issues and concerns. To support local businesses, the locations will rotate around venues on our island – however, during our busy season, we will host this at City Hall, second floor or the Rec Center.

You can find information for upcoming meetings on the IOP website Calendar (IOP.net) under Upcoming Events.

Thank you for the opportunity to serve! See you around the island.

Phillip Pounds, Mayor

843-252-5359

ppounds@iop.net