Message From The Isle Of Palms Mayor: February 2022

Happy Valentine’s Day! I hope you have or will treat someone special in your life with an extra dose of kindness on this day, week and month. The first month as mayor is done and it’s been a busy one. Inauguration, Council retreat, introductory meetings with SCDOT Secretary Hall, Mayors Pat O’Neill (Sullivans Island), Will Haynie (Mount Pleasant) and Tim Goodwin (Folly Beach), meetings with newly formed IOP Chamber of Commerce and Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and staff, regularly scheduled office hours, first Coffee with the Mayor, multiple Mayor’s Messages posted to the City website, ribbon cutting for a new wealth management business on IOP, annual meeting of the South Carolina Beach Advocates, and the first committee, Ways and Means and Council meetings completed. This in addition to many conversations with our new Council members and residents.

How to know what’s going on?

The City’s website, iop. net, is the best place. There is a calendar detailing all the various upcoming meetings and events, platform to view any past committee or council meetings, mayor’s messages, updates on various projects and other information you may find useful. I am doing routine updates via a Mayor’s Message section on our website to provide a little more explanation or context into our decisions and actions. I hope you find these helpful but if I need to change direction or the amount of detail, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me. The last Friday of each month I will host a “Coffee with the Mayor” from 9-10 a.m. To support local businesses, the locations will rotate around venues on our island. We had about 15 residents at our first session in January. The best part was I don’t think any of those residents knew each other before this meeting. The purpose of these informal gatherings is to provide a relaxed atmosphere to meet new people, ask any questions or get updates on happenings around our island. Watch the website for our location in February.

Some upcoming events – check out the website for details

Feb. 12 – Doggie Day at the Rec

Feb. 26 – Blood Drive at Rec Center

March 5 – Front Beach Fest

What’s the latest?

Drainage – We will hopefully be starting construction of two of three major projects – the outfalls at 30th and 36th – in April. We are still waiting on permits for our third project at 41st Avenue. We recently received a grant of $1.4 million from the state to help with our drainage expenses. We are also in the middle of completing an island wide drainage plan to identify our next areas of focus.

Marina – The docks are replaced, the fuel hut should be finished by the time this article is printed, the parking lots and marina store have had facelifts, the restaurant should be opening soon and the design and engineering work has started on our public dock and greenspace. These projects are large, complex and expensive. Add COVID staffing challenges and supply chain issues and these projects are all taking longer and costing more than any of us want but will be worth it in the end.

New fire chief – We have narrowed down the list of applicants from 53 to five. The top-five candidates participated in a two day skill evaluation process conducted by 13 Fire Chiefs and Deputy Chiefs from all over the state. Their feedback and thorough assessment helped us identify the top-three candidates that will move to the next step in the process, which includes one on one interviews with the City Administrator, introductions to the Fire personnel and Council. Our goal is to have someone selected by the end of February. This is a critical position for our City and we need to get the right person to lead the department. There are many other initiatives going on, these are just the highlights.

Thank you for the opportunity to serve! See you around our island.

Phillip Pounds, Mayor IOP

843-252-5359

ppounds@iop.net