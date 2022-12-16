Message From The Isle Of Palms Mayor: December 2022

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! I hope you are able to spend some time with family and friends during this holiday season.

What a great time of year to be fortunate enough to live where we can walk on the beach, play golf, relax by a pool or whatever else is your outdoor activity of choice – even in December.

2022 has flown by, which they all seem to do lately, and I thought I would recap some of IOP’s major initiatives this year:

Drainage – Our projects at 30th and 36th avenues are expected to be completed by spring next year. The next project in the queue is the outfall improvements at 41st Avenue. The plan is to start construction next fall once all permits are on hand. The comprehensive drainage master plan, which will outline and prioritize the next stormwater improvement projects needed on the island, should be completed by year end.

34A beach access/ADA compliant boardwalk – The new beach access boardwalk at 34A is underway and expected to be completed early in the new year. The project includes two handicap parking spaces along Palm Boulevard. We are excited to continue to expand and increase beach access for people with physical disabilities.

Underground Utility Conversion – In partnership with Dominion Energy, our first scheduled project to underground utility lines will be at 21st Avenue. Construction is planned to start in the next several weeks.

This project will improve aesthetics and improve our resiliency during weather events.

SCDOT – We have made great progress this year with this important partner.

• We received the consultant’s report detailing restriping options for the IOP Connector, and we had a special City Council meeting on the 13th to review the options. That presentation can be found at iop.net.

• Next from SCDOT, at their expense, will be a complete study of the IOP Connector corridor – Highway 17 to Palm Boulevard – and design options to enhance Palm Boulevard, which will include multimodes of transportation and alternative parking options, all designed to improve traffic flow and safety.

• SCDOT will install audible pedestrian signals at the intersection of Palm Boulevard and the Connector to better assist our visually impaired residents to safely cross the street. This will be paid for and maintained by SCDOT.

• The drainage project at the end of 25th Avenue, which involved the installation of a berm and valves to stop tidal waters from inundating the road while allowing stormwater to drain into the Intracoastal Waterway, was recently completed in partnership with SCDOT and our Public Works staff. This project has dramatically improved conditions in the area.

Rec Center – The city is adding two pickleball courts at the Rec grounds and renovating the existing outdoor basketball courts. The project will begin construction in January.

IOP Marina – The new Marina restaurant, Islander 71, opened in the spring, the dock rehabilitation project was completed, the lease assignment to the new operator was approved and remodeling work on the store and parking lot area should start very soon.

Wild Dunes future development – City Council approved ordinances to amend the conservation district to include preservation of public and private recreational facilities, including the golf courses inside and outside Wild Dunes and the tennis facility inside Wild Dunes, and to cap the density in Wild Dunes to reflect the current existing units and approved lots.

Financial results – We ended our fiscal year in very positive shape – over $30 million in cash reserves, maintained the highest credit rating possible, have one of the lowest property tax millage rates in the area, have a manageable debt load with rates ranging from 1.6% to 4.14%, with a significant portion maturing between 2023 and 2028, and we received a clean audit for our most recent fiscal year.

Employee focus – We took significant steps this year to take care of our city employees, who work hard on our behalf: implemented the recommendations of the recent wage and compensation study, adjusted how PTO is accrued to be more advantageous to employees; added the day after Christmas to the holiday schedule and recently awarded a one-time and ongoing cost of-living adjustment for all employees.

Resident focus – We have increased the opportunities for our residents to get involved by conducting: a feedback session with the new Marina operator, three listening sessions for short-term rentals, coffees with the mayor, coffees with a cop and coffees with the fire chief, all aimed at letting residents engage in conversations with each other and city staff. I’m looking forward to tackling many more projects on our list: 41st Avenue drainage project, Waterway Boulevard multi use path, additional drainage work, green space and public dock reconstruction at the Marina, continuing improvements to beach access paths, undergrounding additional electrical lines, review of short term rental ordinances and review of the noise ordinance and others to address livability.

Thank you for the opportunity to serve. See you around the island.

Phillip Pounds, Mayor

843-252-5359

ppounds@iop.net