Message From The Isle Of Palms Mayor: August 2022

As usual, our busy season flew by quickly! I have heard from several of you that our traffic flow during our busy times seemed to have been better this year – except during the occasional storm at the end of a beach day. I agree and hope that some of our pre-season work with our neighboring cities, SCDOT, Trooper Bob, Charleston County Parks and Recreation, CARTA and our own staff helped make this happen. We will schedule sessions after the busy season is over for the City to lead an after action meeting with our partners to discuss what worked well and what didn’t as we make plans for next year.

What’s the latest?

Resident input sessions – On Sept. 14, 21 and 28 at 5 p.m. at the Rec Center, the City will hold meetings for residents to participate in a discussion regarding short-term rentals. This will be a time for you to provide feedback about concerns related to short-term rentals, ideas about how to best regulate them and get your reaction to the recommendations that have been developed so far. These sessions will also be an opportunity for residents and property owners to learn about the work and analysis that’s been done over the past year, understand how short-term rentals affect our city finances, participate in a breakout discussion and discuss next steps.

You will only need to attend one of these sessions. We are holding three to give as many residents the opportunity to participate as possible. If there is a need for additional sessions, we will determine that after monitoring attendance for the three sessions.

Marina – Work continues to transfer the existing leases to the new potential operator.

Recently, the city installed a temporary ADA parking surface to create two handicap accessible spaces adjacent to the public dock. Don’t forget about the new golf cart parking along 41st Avenue before you enter the marina.

Also, in partnership with Coastal Expeditions, we have developed an additional series of six itineraries exclusively for Isle of Palms residents.

Learn more about the place you call home and how to enjoyably explore it on your own.

• The outings will depart from the new IOP Public Dock at the Marina.

• Reservations are on a firstcome, first-served basis. Each outing is limited to 15 participants. You can register at iop.net/experienceiop/ themarina/ioppublicdock

• The outings will be free for Isle of Palms residents. Residents will be expected to show proof of residency or proof of ownership upon arrival.

Rec Center – The end of the month is the deadline for proposals from interested bidders for the construction of improvements to the outdoor basketball courts and the construction of a new pickle ball court. Our goal is to have a contract executed by the end of September.

Drainage – Work has been delayed a bit due to supply chain issues with the concrete pipes. Work should resume soon with a completion date for the outfalls at 30th Avenue and 36th Avenue still to be by the end of November.

This work will require some road closures. We will be posting notices to our residents in these areas and via social media and The Island Eye News as we get closer to these dates.

IOP Connector – We recently had an update meeting with SCDOT about the study being done on the bridge. They are still on track to deliver alternatives to us in the Fall. There will be an opportunity for the public to consider the alternatives presented and give feedback. The plan is still to have any changes implemented prior to our next tourist season.

Underground Utility Conversion – We are still on track to have our first project at 21st Avenue and Palm Boulevard completed this Fall. This will be a one to two week project that will require some lane closures and traffic control.

34th Avenue Beach Access/ADA Compliant Boardwalk – Bids were received mid-August, and we are planning to have a contract executed by the end of August.

Upcoming Events:

Sept. 15 – IOP Farmers Market 4-7 p.m. at Rec Center

Sept. 23 – Community Wellness Fair 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Rec Center. In collaboration with Delta Pharmacy and East Cooper Medical Center, the City will provide free cholesterol screening, blood tests and vaccines. The registration forms are available on the City’s website at iop.net

Sept, 30 – Coffee with the Mayor – At 9 a. m. on the last Friday of each month, I am hosting coffee with residents who wish to talk about City projects, issues and concerns. Location will be updated on our website when finalized.

Oct. 1 – IOP Connector Run and Walk 8-11 a.m. You can find information for upcoming meetings and more detailed updates on our projects and upcoming events on the IOP website calendar (iop.net) under Upcoming Events.

Thank you for the opportunity to serve. See you around the island!

Phillip Pounds, Mayor

843-252-5359 |

ppounds@iop.net