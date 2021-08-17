Message From The Isle Of Palms Mayor: August 2021

Jimmy Carroll

This is an exciting time of the year, elections are right around the corner and hopefully, we will have candidates willing to continue our fight to protect our island and its character. We should be proud that our forefathers had the foresight to hold a referendum to buy the 5.5 acres in 1987 for future day visitor parking at Front Beach. Later, our forefathers had the foresight to buy the marina to ensure public water access in 1999. We created a comprehensive parking plan in 2015 that has been under attack, but we have successfully defended it, but that fight is not over. We need others willing to continue standing up to the state trying to force us to open up the island to meet the demands of the Lowcountry’s continued unbridled growth. Please be sure to encourage future leaders to fight for us. Today, we are in the process of rebuilding our marina docks, which sadly, the residents are paying for because of a poorly written lease in 2015 that should have been a triple net, but that is water under the bridge. We are also seeing our old restaurant building being rebuilt by the new tenants with a properly written triple net lease with the cost of rebuilding the site falling on the tenants, not the taxpayers. Plus, soon, we should finally have our public dock and waterfront greenspace. This month, the Court ruled with the City that we complied with the lease and gave Tidal Wave Water Sports proper notice that the lease was not being renewed and that they were fully aware of it. Tidal Wave Water Sports refuses to vacate the premises and continue operating without the City’s permission. The City will proceed with an eviction order. City Council voted last year to convert the dock into a public dock and greenspace with the goal of enhancing public access to the water in the City-owned marina. The marina will be beautiful and something all will be proud of. We all cannot wait for the opening of the new marina restaurant later this year. Another project in progress is our Phase III drainage project. The City is waiting for final permits which will allow us to build improvements to the drainage outfalls at 41st Ave, 36th Ave and 30th Avenues. In the meantime, we have been working on 5 small but high impact internal projects on the interior of the island. With rising sea levels, enhancing our drainage infrastructure will continue to be an important priority for this community. In the last several years, Council has taken steps to address the impacts to stormwater management by increasing the minimum lot size from 17,500 square feet to 35,000 square feet to prevent too much greenspace being filled in because greenspace helps with drainage. On top of this, we decreased lot coverage for homes from 40% to 35% and are requiring driveways, sidewalks and swimming pool surrounds to be pervious. We continue to lead in environmentally sensitive and progressive policies: Isle of Palms was the first community in South Carolina to ban single use plastic bags, the first community to sign on with the South Carolina Environmental Law Project in suing the federal government in preventing offshore drilling and seismic testing. The City also banned smoking and the use of plastics on the beach. Additionally, just recently, Council approved forming a citizen environmental advisory committee to advise us regarding policies that will continue to protect our environment. We had 27 applicants for 9 seats, and the quality of applicants was over the top with highly educated residents in the environmental sciences interested in serving their community. Another major project completed was the renovation of our Public Safety Building that was only 12 years old. We learned to hire outside professionals to oversee the construction of such projects. Plus, we also created a maintenance fund for all our city assets to proactively address maintenance needs. City Council tasked the Planning Commission to review the City’s balance of short-term rentals, second homes and primary homes. Remember, our rental homes are the geese that lay the golden eggs which helps keep our property taxes down, but we must make sure we continue to protect our residential quality of life. Isle of Palms is a great place to visit, and we also want to ensure it continues to be a great place to live and raise a family. We are in the process of working with the Joseph P. Riley Center to create a strategic plan to help decision making with the goal of maintaining our quality of life not only now, but for future generations. We are also working on a wage and compensation study. We need to make sure our employee’s wages keep up with cost of living and with surrounding communities in all aspects, fire, police, sanitation, recreation, and city administration compensation. Given what I and this Council inherited almost 4 years ago, we have come a long way; a new city administrator, a new police chief, several infrastructure projects completed, successfully managed many storm threats and an unprecedented pandemic, along with all the challenges that came with it to ensure the safety of our residents and staff. Another challenge has been the rise of social media bullies who have made state level elected officials pander for their votes by trying to change our island’s successful parking plan that was approved and applauded by state officials. To rub salt in the wound, they then changed the lanes on the Connector to something that may cause injury if not worse. Like a hurricane, it is not a matter of if someone gets hurt, but when.

Lastly, please remember we are getting ready to hit the peak of hurricane season. Be prepared and do not think we are immune, because we are not. Additionally, every day we are seeing more and more cases of the variant of the Covid-19 virus. Do not let your guard down and get vaccinated! Be safe and thank you for allowing me to be your Mayor.

Jimmy Carroll, Mayor

jcarroll@iop.net