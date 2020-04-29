Message From The Isle Of Palms Mayor: April 2020

I would first like to express my sincere gratitude for your willingness to adhere to the latest measures implemented by Gov. McMaster and the Isle of Palms City Council in an effort to keep our community safe from COVID-19. This is a difficult time for all of us as we adjust to this “new norm” of going about our daily lives.

As the City of Isle of Palms continues to practice stay home/work safe guidelines due to COVID-19, we continue to work with local, regional, state and federal officials as well as health authorities to remain safe. Together we embrace the new normal to help mitigate the coronavirus, as we each do our part to support our local businesses, navigate back to a firm economy and eventually get Isle of Palms back to work safely.

The City of Isle of Palms continues to coordinate with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC), the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Charleston County Emergency Management Division, town of Mount Pleasant and Town of Sullivan’s Island and discuss proactive measures and policies for the pandemic that we are all facing and to collaborate on our path forward. Our No. 1 priority is the safety and health of our citizens and employees.

The City of Isle of Palms has been tasked with making tough decisions that have not been taken lightly. Every choice has been carefully evaluated to ensure that the impact of the coronavirus on our community and staff is minimized.

To ensure you are getting the necessary information for your family’s health and livelihood, we continue to provide much-needed information on the City’s website and Facebook page. As of today, the City has provided 16 updates on our website regarding our response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

City Council has had multiple emergency meetings to constantly take in new information from health officials and take action to protect our community from this threat.

The City of Isle of Palms has taken and implemented the following actions to protect and mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in our community:

Suspended normal Council and committee meetings and allowed electronic meetings; Temporarily suspended the plastics ban to help our local businesses transition to take-out services only due to lack of paper take-out packaging available; All deadlines imposed by the City are suspended until July 15; Authorized the administrator to enact a plan to ensure continuity of city services; City Hall and the Recreation Center are closed and all special events canceled until further notice; Any gatherings of 10 or more people are prohibited; Access to the island is limited to residents, property owners, service workers, contractors and health care providers between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. until April 30. New check-ins for short-term rentals, hotels and any other overnight accommodation are prohibited from March 26 through April 30.

As discussed above, the City of Isle of Palms continues limiting access to the island to those who either live or work on the island via a checkpoint at the foot of the IOP connector. Our Police Department has been working in conjunction with Sullivan’s Island and their checkpoint on the causeway and allowing access to residents from both communities, which are connected by the Breach Inlet Bridge.

On March 31, 2020, the governor’s Executive Order 2020-16 instructed all public accesses to beaches and waterways to close immediately. This order does not apply to beachfront property owners who have private beach access paths. Please do not attempt to illegally access the beach by trespassing on private property.

Isle of Palms City Council held another emergency meeting on April 13 to discuss extending the current prohibition on short-term rentals past the current deadline of April 30. At this meeting, Council heard from Dr. Edward O’Bryan, an emergency medicine physician at MUSC and executive director of MUSC Health Solutions, who advised that it may be beneficial to delay taking action on any extensions of these regulations to see how the steps our region is taking to flatten the curve are playing out. City Council understands the financial impact the mitigation efforts are having on our local businesses and wants to return to normal as quickly as possible, but not at a cost of human life. We met again on April 20 to re-evaluate.

The Ways and Means Committee held a budget workshop to discuss our plan going forward. The City is evaluating the essential projects that must continue as planned, such as the major renovation of the Public Safety Building. Other projects may be delayed as we recover from the financial impact this pandemic is having on our community. Our main industry is tourism, and we have greatly benefited from tourism revenue for many projects. Two-thirds of our island are non-resident owners who pay 6% in property taxes, and half of those are vacation rentals. These are the goose that lays the proverbial golden egg and they have stopped laying. So now we need to adjust our budget to accommodate this. Luckily, the City is in a strong financial position and has healthy fund balances to help offset the decline in tourism revenues. However, with hurricane season quickly approaching, we need to be smart in our financial planning for the future.

Please stay connected with us by visiting the IOP website at www. iop.net and subscribe to the official YouTube account so that you can watch all Council meetings from the comfort of your home.

Lastly, while our police, fire, public works and other city staff members cannot stay at home, you can. They come to work for you, so please stay home for them. Be mindful of others, stay 6 feet away and do not gather in groups of 10 or more. Please thank our staff and those who supply us at the Harris Teeter, the pharmacy, the restaurants and our delivery drivers. They are all everyday heroes.

Thank you and please stay safe.

Jimmy Carroll,

Mayor Isle of Palms