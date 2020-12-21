Members Of The Lucky Dog Club

By Natalie Tucker for The Island Eye News

Lucky Dog – Lovie (golden retriever) and Tova (a pit bull/ Australian shepherd mix)

Human – Natalie Tucker

Home – Isle of Palms

Lovie and Tova both came from shelters. They live on IOP with the Tucker family and are the luckiest rescue pups around! Their favorite activities include romping around the beach and watching the dolphins feed at Breach Inlet. They truly are fascinated! Lovie is always interested in what the fishermen have reeled in for the day, while Tova is dedicated to swimming out and catching her own. They make so many friends – canine and human – and are true island dogs.

Lucky humans and lucky dogs alike!