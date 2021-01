By Rusty Williamson for The Island Eye News

Brody Williamson

Lucky Dog – Brody (Boxer/Lab)

Humans – Rusty and Kimberly Williamson

Home – Isle of Palms

Vet: Dr. Barrett

Five-year-old Brody can be found on the Isle of Palms, where he can be seen keeping an eye out for sharks just as his namesake, Chief Brody, did in the movie “Jaws.” He enjoys fetching balls, napping and making sure his sister, Miss Layla Belle, does not receive more attention than he does. His favorite treat is frozen green beans and carrots.