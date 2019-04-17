Mayors Convene Against Offshore Drilling

By Gregg Bragg, The Island Eye News Staff Writer

Congressman Joe Cunningham (SC1) won his seat last November despite running in a district drawn to favor his opponent by approximately 13%. He campaigned on opposing offshore drilling and seismic testing; a fulcrum issue in his coastal district. He announced decisive action to keep that promise, during a roundtable discussion with local elected officials held in council chambers of Folly Beach City Hall on March 29.

Cunningham authored and introduced H.R. 1941 to congress on March 28 with bi-partisan support. The Coastal and Marine Economies Protection Act ends all aspects of oil exploration along both the Pacific and Atlantic coasts. A half dozen Lowcountry luminaries gathered to show their support and discuss the next moves. Mayor Tim Goodwin of Folly Beach, Mayor Will Haynie of Mount Pleasant, Mayor Pat O’Neil of Sullivan’s Island, and Isle of Palms Mayor Jimmy Carroll had seats at the table with the congressman, along with representatives of the Nature Conservancy, Oceana, and the Coastal Conservation League.

A consensus formed around the idea; we don’t need what little oil may be out there. “This district, and South Carolina is leading a national charge for conservation. We’re on point. If you want to be conservative, you have to conserve our natural resources… I invited Mayor Goodwin to the State of the Union and we both heard the President say America is energy independent. That we’re exporting oil,” said Cunningham underscoring the lack of need for more.

Mayor Carroll didn’t hesitate to voice his agreement.

Tourism is a $22.6 billion industry in South Carolina, and two thirds of that comes from the coast, recounted Carroll. He went on to thank Cunningham for defending not just SC, but the entire U.S. coast. “There’s an onshore aspect to oil [exploration]; the infrastructure needed to support and process it. Condé Nast has picked Charleston as the number one tourist destination for the past eight years running, and Southern Living picked us number one for the past three. Do you really want to give that up,” said Carroll.

“Our coast is developed unlike much of the Gulf coast. What coastal town do you want to give up? Georgetown? Kiawah? Seabrook?” asked Mayor Goodwin rhetorically in support of Carroll’s observation.

Mayor O’Neil also nodded his agreement, but with a soupcon of disagreement over the marketing of the idea saying, “This isn’t a bipartisan issue. It’s a non-partisan issue.”

Mayor Haynie added there was no debating “the reality of metal in salt water; it will corrode and fail. So it’s not a matter of if, so much as when, there will be a [spill]. We have to exhaust all other alternatives [wind/solar/wave] before we think about it.”

Right on cue, 9 year-old Ainsley Payne said “I made a solar robot yesterday…” Payne, the daughter of South Carolina Beach Advocates Executive Director Nicole Elko, continued through the eruption of “ahhs” and spontaneous laughs her comment elicited like another day at work. She highlighted the relative safety and availability of the same alternatives Goodwin mentioned. It wasn’t the first or last comment from the gallery, but it was the perfect summary for the hour-long roundtable.

Decorum was observed at every turn, of course. However, there was also an obvious, collegial familiarity born of common cause, that simmered among participants and attendees alike. Everyone seemed to be committed to Cunningham’s re-election, as well. For his part, Cunningham seems to revel in participatory government. (He even prevailed on IOP Mayor Jimmy Carroll to visit Washington and voice his support of H.R. 1941 before the Natural Resources Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral [sic] on April 2).

“Our office is a conduit to the nation. I am confident this bill will pass out of subcommittee, will pass the house, and I hope [our Senators] will join us,” said Cunningham.

“It’s nice to be able to contact him [Cunningham] and get a response,” said Goodwin at the close of the meeting on March 29. For more information on this or any other issue, as well as a means of contacting your congressman, visit Cunningham.house.gov.