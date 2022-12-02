Mary Pringle’s Wild Native Garden

By Robbie Berg for The Island Eye News

Who knew that Mary Pringle also grows wild-native flowers in her gardens around her home. How does she have time from being the head of the Island Turtle Team? That is why the “WildNative Garden.” It takes less time than your landscaped gardens, and as Mary states “you have as much beauty with less water and care,” thus bringing beauty to the island naturally. We know how much time Mary spends on the beach, so it is only sensible to start our story of “Mary’s Wild Garden” on the beach and describe the flowers that you can find on your beach walks. Evening Primrose (Oenothera Biennis) It is native to east and central North America.

This flower you will find in its full glory in the late afternoon and early evening. Other names used for the plant are sun cups and sundrops.

The flowers appear on a long stalk and last but one night into midday the next day. Walk along any beach path and you will find these dainty yellow flowers. “They are so happy looking,” Mary states. As a side note: Oil from the plant seeds is sold for medicinal purposes for some (consult with your doctor) as there can be side effects. You propagate the plant by sowing the seeds by hand in autumn in an area that will have full sun and where you have cultivated the soil. Mary says, just sow the seeds on top of the soil and water in. After they germinate, you may want to thin out the plants where they are one foot apart. OK to be fair, some people see this plant as invasive and a weed because once established it will self-seed. Meaning the seeds drop to the ground from the dead blooms.

Thus, yes you will have to “weed out”/thin out any new plants. They can grow 3-5 feet tall and 2-3 feet wide and require full sun and well drained soil. Too wet and they will die from root rot. Thus, they are a great beach plant. They will tolerate partial sunlight in some gardens with well-drained soil. These plants are not insect free. Beetles and other insects can cause problems in your garden, just be on the lookout for eaten leaves or white aphids and treat accordingly. The blooms open in the evenings so moths and certain bees will be attracted to them. Birds will eat insects on the plants and can eat the flower seeds. They bloom in summer and fall so it is not too late to view their “Happy Blooms.”

Remember these plants bloom in the evening (thus the name) so you may want to take an early evening stroll on the beach in the summer and fall.

For more information about this Happy Plant go to: hgic@clemson.edu 1-888-656-9988, clemson.edu Carolina Yards Plant Database, wildflower. org Lady Bird Johnson Wild Flowers/Botanical Gardens and gardeningknowhow.com.