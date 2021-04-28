By Laura Rossi for The Island Eye News

Mary Alice Monroe, the New York Times bestselling author of 27 books with more than 7.5 million copies in print worldwide, and Lowell D. Grosse, President of Charleston Coffee Roasters, announce a collaboration and the creation of the new custom Charleston Coffee Roasters “Beach House Blend”, inspired by Mary Alice Monroe’s Beach House book series, and on-sale nationally on April 13, 2021. A portion of proceeds from all sales of Beach House Blend will directly support the South Carolina Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Care Center.

Charleston residents Mary Alice Monroe and Lowell D. Grosse have been friends for years and now they are teaming up to share their passion for coffee and conservation with the of release a limited-edition coffee.

“Fans of Mary Alice Monroe’s novels will be able to enjoy the New York Times bestselling author’s favorite cup of coffee this spring from her favorite local

roasting company Charleston Coffee Roasters,” remarked Lowell D. Grosse. “We are honored to be releasing Beach House Blend so that fans everywhere can enjoy Mary Alice’s favorite coffee while reading her books including the upcoming The Summer of Lost and Found (Gallery Books/Simon & Schuster; May 11, 2021).”

Mary Alice comments “My readers generously embrace my devotion to the environment and animal conservation. With the release of Beach House Blend my fans can now enjoy one of my culinary passions — coffee. Supporting Lowell, helping our beloved loggerhead turtles, and giving my fans a taste of Charleston is a way I can give back to my community and support our local economy. Of course, I now have a new favorite Charleston Coffee Roasters flavor!”

Beach House Blend is a dark roast and a rich, smooth combination of Colombian French, Sumatra, and Mexican beans. Specially selected and roasted by Charleston Coffee Roasters, Beach House Blend is a limited-edition coffee available exclusively under the Charleston Coffee Roasters brand.

Beach House Blend will be available online starting on April 13, 2021. The coffee can be preordered now (along with Mary Alice Monroe’s new book) on the Charleston Coffee Roasters website.