Mark Your Calendar

By Aaron Sweet for The Island Eye News

The 2019 Isle of Palms Beach Run will take place Saturday, July 27 on Front Beach, behind the Windjammer on the Isle of Palms. Competitors can enter in the following divisions; 5K Run/Walk or 10K Run.

The race begins at 8 a.m. Youth Fun Runs start at 9 a.m. Registration is $30-$35 for the 5K Run/Walk or 10K Run and $10- $15 for the Youth Fun Runs. Registration will be open at 7 a.m. the day of the race or you can register in advance at the Rec. The first 200 participants to register are guaranteed a free moisture wicking t-shirt.

Sponsors involved in the race are Windjammer, Morgan Creek Grill, Barrier Island Eco Tours, Coconut Joe’s, Isle of Palms Marina, Play It Again Sports, Ben and Jerry’s, Spine Pain Center, Harris Teeter, East Cooper Medical Center and Race Management Systems.

Register at Racesonline.com or at the Isle of Palms Recreation Department, #24 28th Ave. or call 843.886.8294